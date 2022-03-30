Pete Davidson’s comedy spot on his $280K Staten Island Ferry ‘won’t be open to fans for FIVE YEARS’

PETE Davidson’s comedy spot on his $280,000 Staten Island Ferry likely won’t be open to fans for years, according to an organization that aims to support New York’s waterfront development.

All good things come to those who wait and will wait, for five years or so, for Pete and fellow Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost to open the floating comedy spot aboard the former John F. Kennedy Staten Island. Ferry.

The comedians who made the investment with Stand comedy club co-owner Paul Italia face serious logistical hurdles and red tape before they can realize their dream boat, as explained by Cortney Worrell, president and CEO of the Waterfront Alliance.

“There is the issue of finding the space, which is number one, and then the other part is getting the permits.”

Cortney explained, “The main challenge in finding a place for a very large ship is that New York Harbor and the waterfront are extremely congested not only with ships coming in and out all the time, but also with the limited space that makes up what that New York City, in terms of its dense and compact urban life, is exactly what’s on the waterfront too.

“Finding a large home for a very large ship is literally like building a skyscraper,” Cortney added as he explained that the infrastructure to moor such a large ship will almost certainly require the construction of a berth to accommodate it.

“You have to consider how much construction is needed and how much change to the land where this is attached to accommodate ADA accessibility.”

Then there is also the issue of ecological issues and the approval of regulations for development if the ship is moored exclusively in one place.

“Anything that casts a permanent shadow on the water really affects bottom aquatic life. And so there’s an environmental hurdle that really needs to be overcome and that could be quite a big one, on top of everything else,” the Waterfront Alliance boss explained.

“None of this is impossible, but it is necessary.”

While it’s unclear exactly where the trio are looking to dock the ferry, Cortney hopes they’ll consider areas of the city in need of revitalization.

Plans for the ferry have reportedly been pushed by Mayor Eric Adams, and the Waterfront Alliance hopes the city will continue to support the project wholeheartedly.

“If the city looks at it holistically, in all the opportunities that exist, there is a great need for New York City’s economy to recover.

“Perhaps this could use two houses with a second house somewhere in the city that could use a revival of economic activity,” Cortney suggested.

The venture will be expensive, as he pointed out, but Cortney added that everyone who stands to benefit is lucky that this team appears to be able to afford it.

Asked for an estimated timeline for the project, the head of the Waterfront Alliance said: “Five years would be an optimistic goal,” adding: “It’s a really cool thing. I don’t want to be negative. It’s striking this balance between being uplifting and being realistic, and we’ll be thrilled when it comes out.”

The Waterfront Alliance describes itself as a nonprofit organization that works to influence the development and use of the waterfront, shoreline, and connected mountain areas of New York and New Jersey Harbor in northern New Jersey and New Jersey City. York, as well as other areas of the New York-New Jersey Harbor estuary.

A DEAL ON A BROKEN SHIP

In January, the NY Post reported that an anonymous bidder spent $280,100 on a damaged Staten Island Ferry.

According to New York City records, the item was bid for 36 times before Pete won the auction.

The ship, known as the double-ended John F. Kennedy NYC Staten Island Ferry, was built in Texas in 1965.

Vulture later confirmed that Pete and Colin, 39, bought the ferry together, along with club owner Paul.

A representative for the trio confirmed to the outlet that they plan to rehabilitate the ferry, which used to hold 5,200 people.

The men want to turn the ferry into a live entertainment space and event venue that will host comedy, art and food events.

Your first task as new ship owners is to find a waterfront home where it will be permanently docked.

The auction listing stated that the ship is in “poor” condition due to “mechanical problems” with its engine, though the new owners won’t have much to worry about as it will remain docked as a comedy club.

SENTIMENTAL PURCHASE

Both Pete, whose current lover is reality star Kim Kardashian, and Colin, whose marriage to actress Scarlett Johansson, have history with the shuttle in particular.

While Colin took the ferry during his daily commute to high school, the King of Staten Island star took the boat to concerts in Manhattan.

It is said that there is no timetable for when the renovations will be completed and the place will open.

It’s unclear how much Pete, Colin, and Paul will change on the ferry, though its current layout includes numerous rows of blue-accented wooden benches, a large deck area, and spacious bathrooms.

The purchase may not come as a surprise to some SNL fans, as both Pete and Colin have been outspoken about their love for their hometown of Staten Island.

4