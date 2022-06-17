Pete Doherty: drugs, high kick… He reveals dark details about his relationship with Kate Moss

As he releases his new book “A likely lad”, Pete Doherty looks back on his relationship with British supermodel Kate Moss, and the tumultuous and rock’n’roll romance they lived together.

Pete Doherty cracked on Kate Moss on the British supermodel’s 31st birthdayfor which he came to sing at his Costwolds mansion, in 2005. Their romance started on this occasion, when the artist was already addicted to artificial paradises. Indeed, according to The Sun, Pete Doherty had brought with him a “shoebox full of drugs” to this evening, during which he met many more or less famous guests, some of whom seemed to like him and others did not understand the reason for his presence. Still, fate was responsible for bringing together Kate Moss, now 48 years old, and Pete Doherty, 5 years her junior, despite the latter’s addiction to hard drugs.

The crazy love of Pete Doherty and Kate Moss

Fallen madly in love with each other, Pete Doherty and Kate Moss quickly moved in together, introduced their families, tattooed their skin with the same ink, got engaged in Florence in 2006… Despite this, thehe drug really acted as the 3rd person in their couple : stay in pretrial detention, selling stories to the tabloids to settle drug debts, a life of ups and downs that have truly altered their love. According to Pete Doherty and what he explains in his book, Kate would have tried everything to make him stopsuch as pushing him to have a naltrexone implant in order to reduce the effects of heroin, which he nevertheless continued to take, or going to rehab, from which he came out prematurely, which brought the supermodel to separate from him. Tabloid photos of Kate Moss that nearly cost her career because it looked like she was taking cocaine, searches of her mansion because Pete Doherty pressed the emergency button, broken Gibson guitar and stuffed toy carrier happiness set on fire in return, the two lovers went through more than borderline phases. “Our worlds weren’t really compatible in the end”, explains Pete Doherty, who finally managed to overcome his addiction, since his marriage last year with Katia De Vidas.