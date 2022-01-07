Peter Bogdanovich died, the soprano actor and director of “The Last Show” disappeared at 82 of natural causes

The American director, screenwriter and actor Peter Bogdanovich, Oscar-nominated for “The Last Show,” died January 6 at the age of 82 of natural causes at his Los Angeles home. The announcement of the disappearance was given by his daughter Antonia Bogdanovich to “The Hollywood Reporter”.

Bogdanovich’s career, born in Kingston, state of New York on July 30, 1939, is studded with successes, such as “But does daddy send you alone?” And “Paper Moon – Paper Moon“. He also plays the part of Dr. Kupferberg, the analyst of Dr. Melfi, in the award-winning television series The Sopranos.

From an early age interested in the theater, in 1965 he formed an artistic partnership with Roger Corman. After working for television alongside Jack Nicholson in The Serpent of Fire, in 1968 he made his first film. The film that consecrates him to international audiences, however, arrives in 1971: The last show is liked so much that it gives Bogdanovich his first Oscar nomination for best director. Then the hits with original remakes: But does daddy send you alone?, of ’72 and Paper Moon – The paper moon of 1973 inspired by the cinema of Frank Capra.

On the set he is quite well known, among fans of the series, for his interpretation of Dr. Kupferberg The Sopranos, the successful series that received 5 Golden Globe Awards and 82 special awards as well as 211 nominations, making it the most awarded series ever.