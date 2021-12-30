Peter Brandt, Who Predicted Bitcoin’s Collapse in Late 2017, Raises Concerns About Current ‘Double Top’ From CoinTelegraph
According to recent analyzes by Peter Brandt, a veteran trader known for correctly indicating the top of the cryptocurrency market in December 2017, (BTC) is forming a so-called “double top” pattern following the correction of more than 30% from its all-time high. of $ 69,000.
“The bubble has burst. The bull market in $ BTC has been over for some time. For something similar, look at the gold chart from 2011 onwards.”
The bubble has been popped. Bull market in $ BTC over for some time. For analog look at Gold chart from 2011 on wards pic.twitter.com/AUSiGH0eCg
