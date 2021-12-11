Peter Brandt, who predicted Bitcoin’s crash in late 2017, raises concerns about current ‘double top’

According to recent analysis by Peter Brandt, a veteran trader known for correctly indicating the top of the cryptocurrency market in December 2017, Bitcoin (BTC) would be forming a so-called “double top” pattern following a correction of more than 30% from its all-time high of $ 69,000.

“The bubble has burst. The bull market in $ BTC has been over for some time. For something similar, look at the gold chart from 2011 onwards.”

The CEO of Factor LLC has remembered Bitcoin’s inability to extend its rally above its previous all-time high near $ 65,000 after a second attempt. Meanwhile, he illustrated an immediate support level for the BTC price on a so-called neckline close to $ 30,000, warning of further dips below this key level.

BTC / USD weekly chart with double top pattern. Source: TradingView, Peter Brand

Is a 50% slump credible for Bitcoin?

The charts perceive the formation of two consecutive tops, each of which leads to a strong price retracement downwards: it is a bearish reversal signal. It is assumed that the downside target in a double top scenario may be as deep as the height of the pattern formation.

However, the double top downside target is somewhat unrealistic, as confirmation of the pattern would suggest a decline of nearly $ 35,000 for Bitcoin. This means that the price of BTC would technically risk plummeting below $ 0, which is highly unlikely.

However, should the price break down below the $ 30,000 neckline, the final downside target for BTC could turn out to be the 200-week EMA (200-week EMA; the orange wave in the chart below), currently. about 50% below current price levels: around $ 23,500.

BTC / USD daily chart with the 200-week EMA. Source: TradingView

The 200-week EMA was decisive in indicating the peak of the bear market, as shown by the arrows pointing to bouncing off the average in the chart above. However, Brandt recalled:

“A graphic pattern is NOT a graphic pattern until it is completed and confirmed. Until then it is only of passing interest to me.”

Just another price drop for BTC?

Ignoring the potential bearish outlook, Bitpanda chief product officer Lukas Enzersdorfer-Konrad said that Bitcoin’s decline from $ 69,000 to $ 42,000 is similar to the May 2021 crash, when it corrected by more than 50%, and then recovered and surpassed that level on October 20.

“Similar to the recent decline, the overleveraged positions have increased volatility and wiped out most of the long positions.”Enzersdorfer-Konrad told Cointelegraph via email, referring to the $ 2.5 billion liquidation suffered in a few hours on December 4, which caused a 20% drop for most liquid cryptocurrencies.

The analyst added:

“The Bitcoin market needs some time to recover from these situations: the intraday charts are still volatile, but it is still bullish on the higher time frame.”

From a bullish technical point of view, independent analyst “Wolf” calls Bitcoin a asset currently oversold, according to the relative strength index (RSI) on the daily chart.

BTC / USD daily chart with RSI bounce assumptions. Source: TradingView, @IamCryptoWolf

Wolf reports that BTC may retest $ 51,780 as the next resistance level, with an extended upside target near $ 60,000.

