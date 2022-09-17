Peter Castle | Congress authorizes the president’s trip to the US for the UN assembly between September 18 and 22 | New York | United States | | POLITICS

By 69 votes in favor, 43 against and 1 abstention, the Plenary Session of Congress authorized the president’s trip peter castle to the United States, between September 18 and 22, in order to participate in the United Nations General Assembly. This six weeks later that Parliament denied him authorization to attend the inauguration of Gustavo Petro in Colombia.

This is how the congressmen voted:

This is how the benches voted for the president’s authorization to travel to the United States

The president’s schedule

The Executive Power explained that Castillo plans to participate in the US in the Summit on the Transformation of Education, scheduled for September 19.

Similarly, it has been planned that the president will intervene in the high-level general debate of the general assembly, to be held on Tuesday, September 20. It is specified in the request that the ruler will be the ninth speaker of that day.

Likewise, the Peruvian head of state seeks to participate in the meeting of the Society of the Americas / Council of the Americas.

And, in addition, he has coordinated a meeting with the Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, and with some leaders of countries in the region.

Screenings before the start of the debate

Before the start of the debate, the spokesman for Renovación Popular, Jorge Montoya, affirmed, in a personal capacity, that Castillo Terrones should not leave Peru, arguing that his legal situation has not changed compared to a month and a half ago. That is to say, he still faces six preliminary investigations in the National Prosecutor’s Office, four of them for alleged criminal organization.

Montoya said that Foreign Minister César Landa, who returned to office last Tuesday, is the one who should represent the country at the UN.

“In this case there will be no speech from Peru, not all countries offer it, we have a president who is questioned for serious acts of corruption, his situation has not changed and he generates a bad image,” he told El Comercio.

A similar position was held by the spokesman for Popular Action, Elvis Vergara, who said that “this is not the time” for the head of state to travel abroad.

He added that his bench will make a joint decision in the next few hours.

Congressman Luis Aragón (Popular Action), who disputed the presidency of Parliament earlier this week, believed that the president should attend New York, because the UN general assembly is an “important” forum.

From Peru Libre, congresswoman Margot Palacios considered that the Legislative Power should authorize Castillo Terrones’ departure from the country, because “he is the one who directs the foreign policy” of the nation.

In his turn, the spokesman for Integrity and Development, Carlos Zeballos, also spoke in favor of Parliament granting the permit.

“The president must leave, because he is the country’s representative to the UN. Important issues are going to be discussed and it is time to intertwine relationships. The last trip he did not go on has brought international repercussions, it does not look good. It would be necessary to see that the president has to guarantee the trip by being transparent with justice, ”he stressed to this newspaper.

Sources from the Somos Perú bench indicated that they have not yet analyzed the issue, but it is likely that they will decide to authorize Castillo’s trip.

Addition and subtraction… With the votes of Free Peru (16), Magisterial Block (10), Democratic Change (5), Bicentennial Peru (5), Democratic Peru (6), Democratic Change-Together for Peru (5), Integrity and Development (6 ) and Somos Perú (4), the president would have 52 votes in favor of his request to leave the country. ﻿He would need to add 14 adhesions. So your trip to New York is in the hands of the opposition in Congress.

Parliamentarian Eduardo Salhuana (Alliance for Progress) stated, in a personal capacity, that Castillo should be given permission “due to the nature and importance” of the UN national assembly. Although he specified that he will abide by the final decision adopted by his bench.

From Fuerza Popular, Avanza País and Podemos Peru indicated to this newspaper that they have not yet taken a joint position.

This is the official letter that President Pedro Castillo sent to Congress