Peter Castle | José Williams on the seizure of security videos in the Government Palace: “It is unfortunate” | VIDEO Yenifer Paredes Public Ministry rmmn | POLITICS

The president of Congress, Joseph Williams (Avanza País), referred to the seizure of security videos in government palace carried out by the Special Team of Prosecutors against the corruption of Power and considered that this situation is “regrettable” and give one “bad image”.

In statements to journalists, he indicated that the problem arose from the president’s own attitude peter castle and emphasized that the Public ministry it is only complying with what it is responsible for, according to the law.

“I have to say that this is unfortunate, that the Public ministry has reached these extremes, obviously it is lousy. Obviously it has been started by the Executive, by the president in particular, that’s where the problem begins. It’s a bad image.”he expressed.

“The Public Ministry is within its rights, it is what it is responsible for according to law and the Executive has to provide it with the facilities to do its task. It is truly a pity and unfortunate that you have this situation, serious “he added.

As recalled, the diligence to seize the videos from the security cameras of the Government Palace, as part of the investigations against Yenifer Paredesconcluded the morning of this Saturday, September 17, after about 15 hours.

This was reported by the president’s lawyers peter castlewho were present during the raid, in which they assured that all the facilities were provided to the personnel of the Public Ministry.

On the other hand, Joseph Williams estimated that the worst thing that the outgoing head of Transport and Communications could do, Geiner Alvaradoafter being censured by Congress, is to escape because that would worsen his judicial situation and that of the Government.

“I think that the worst thing the minister could do is escape because he would be showing that he is responsible and he will be criminally prosecuted”he stated.

“I think that is in the realm of the prosecution. I think that any matter that has to do with a leak would only worsen the situation of the minister and the Government “sentenced.