Peter Castle | The story of JJM Espino: the company related to the case of the president’s sister-in-law Yenifer Paredes and the meetings of his manager, Hugo Jhony Espino Lucana | POLITICS

At 31 years old, Espino Lucana is the general manager of this companywhose activities with the State date back to 2019. However, his name has gained prominence in recent days due to the dissemination of a video in which the sister-in-law of President Pedro Castillo, whom he and his wife consider their eldest daughter, offers a work to residents of the district of Chadín, in Chota, Cajamarca.

In that video, Espino Lucana accompanies Yenifer Paredeswho also wears a vest with the name and logo of JMM Espino.

How did that garment with the logo of this State-providing company reach the eldest daughter of peter castle? The matter is today under investigation by an anti-corruption prosecutor’s office in Lima, which opened a preliminary investigation of Paredes for the alleged commission of the crime of influence peddling.

This Tuesday, a tax team entered the Government Palace to obtain documentation that verifies Espino Lucana’s visits to Pedro Castillo’s wife and sister-in-law at the Executive headquarters. In addition, the Control Commission of Congress has summoned the three to testify in this case.

Meanwhile, we know that JJM Espino is not a particularly large or experienced company in the construction scene in Peru. A review on the State portal shows that it has had three public contracts since December 2019.

The first was a contract for 12 thousand soles with the Agrarian University of La Molina for the services of a specialist in topography and soil mechanics. The second for 34,350 soles with the Provincial Municipality of Angaraes, in Huancavelica, for a consultancy for the preparation of seven technical files.

The meetings and milestones of Espino Lucana and JJM Espino in the last year

1 August 8 Meeting with Lilia Paredes Meeting registered at the Government Palace between 3:52 and 9:09 pm two August 31 First meeting with Yenifer Paredes Meeting registered at the Government Palace between 6:57 and 10:19 pm 3 September 3 Second meeting with Yenifer Paredes Meeting registered at the Government Palace between 12:27 and 1:37 pm 4 september 6 Recorded meeting with Minister Geiner Alvarado Meeting recorded in the official register of the Ministry of Housing, Construction and Sanitation. From the communications office of the sector they affirm that the meeting does not appear on the minister’s agenda for that day and that, therefore, it did not take place. 5 16 of September Meeting in Chadin, Chota According to a report by Cuarto Poder, that day the meeting took place in the chotana district of Chadín where Yenifer Paredes offered a sanitation work to a group of neighbors, while wearing a vest from the JJM Espino company and accompanied by Espino Lucana. She also identified her as the president’s daughter and asked that videos of the meeting not be broadcast. 6 October 1st Contract signing date According to the State Contracting portal, JJM Espino signed the contract as part of a consortium called Gorgor. It was for S/. 3,876,061.73 with the Provincial Municipality of Cajatambo, in the Lima region, for the project for the Recovery of the Infrastructure and Equipment of the Educational Institution No. 20984-2 Santiago Antúnez De Mayolo, in the district of Gorgor. 7 October 6 Fourth entrance to the Government Palace Entrance of Espino Lucana to the Government Palace registered in the name of Ysmael Rafael Mayuri Quispe, of the General Undersecretary of the Presidential Office. It was between 10:45 a.m. and 8:26 p.m. 8 October 18 Fifth entrance to the Government Palace Last admission, to date, of Espino Lucana to the Government Palace. He was also registered in the name of Ysmael Rafael Mayuri Quispe, of the Undersecretary General of the Presidential Office. It was between 3:20 and 6:51 pm

The third and most valuable contract was the one signed in October 2021, already during the Pedro Castillo government, as part of a consortium called Gorgor. It was for S/. 3,876,061.73 with the Provincial Municipality of Cajatambo, in the Lima region, for the project for the Recovery of the Infrastructure and Equipment of the Educational Institution No. 20984-2 Santiago Antúnez De Mayolo, in the district of Gorgor.

JMM Espino, with a 12% stake, formed the consortium together with R-CIS Ingenieros SAC (53.00%), Ziur Construcciones SAC (23%), and Ingeniería Y Constructora Lino SAC (12%). The first and fourth of the consortia have several contracts with the State, while Ziur and JMM Espino have one and three each, respectively.

Returning to the company’s ‘fanpage’, in recent months it has been dedicated to sharing publications from other pages, but before July 2021, it shared images about other services to entities such as the district municipalities of Santa Rosa de Quives (Lima) and from Acoria (Huancavelica), San Marcos (Áncash) and Eduardo Villanueva (Cajamarca).

El Comercio called the cell phone number recorded as the company’s on multiple occasions, with the aim of asking its general manager about his relationship with Yenifer Paredes and with the Government Palace. However, until the closing of this note there was no response.

Jhony Espino and his visits to the Palace and ministries

Espino, general manager, representative and shareholder of JMM Espino, does not have degrees registered in Sunedu, but he does appear as a bachelor in Civil Engineering in the database of the National University of Engineering (UNI). According to his file, he graduated in 2017.

As a natural person, he had contracts with the State for amounts of four figures. In 2016, he signed three contracts with the Provincial Municipality of Puerto Inca for assistance and topography services for S / 6,500 and another in 2018 with the Provincial Municipality of Angaraes for S / 5,400. In this regard, a source linked to the civil engineering sector comments that it is common for graduates in this field -particularly graduates from UNI- to do this type of work in regions.

Espino has no registered political militancy and does not appear in the registry of contributions to political campaigns. However, his approach to the State predates the current government, as he recorded in his 15 visits to ministries, beginning in 2017 and more frequently between 2019 and 2020.

Espino Lucana’s income to ministries between 2019 and 2020 was in the name of the municipality of Anguía, district of Chota.

Between those two years, he went to the Ministry of Agriculture (today the Ministry of Agrarian Development) on 8 occasions and to the Ministry of Housing on 7 occasions. These incomes were in the name of officials, not in the name of a minister or deputy ministers, and include reasons such as work meetings, technical assistance or consultation of documents.

However, they have another peculiarity: Espino visited the ministries as a representative or on behalf of the District Municipality of Anguía, in Chota, the homeland of today’s president Pedro Castillo and his family.

Already during the current government, the visits had another profile. Espino visited the Government Palace five times between August and October of last year. The first, on August 8, was registered as a visit to the first lady and lasted between 3:52 pm and 9:09 pm The second and third were in the name of the president’s eldest daughter, Yenifer Paredes, and occurred on August 31 and September 3, days prior to the joint trip to Chota and the signing of the Gorgor consortium contract.

Record of Espino Lucana’s meeting with Minister Geiner Alvarado. Despite this record, from his communications office they denied that this had happened because it did not appear on his agenda for that day.

There is another meeting prior to that trip, but it did not take place in the Government Palace. According to the official registry of visits, Espino went to the Ministry of Housing, Construction and Sanitation on September 6 for a meeting in the office of the head of the sector, Geiner Alvarado. Three other people also attended, all of them as representatives of the ‘Carabayllo Torres Blanca Information Project’: Eustaquio Oblitas Toro, Cleyder Jhellsing Vargas Acuña and Basilio Sancho Cari.

El Comercio contacted the press area of ​​the ministry to consult the nature of that meeting, the issues discussed and how it was managed. The answer was that, according to the minister’s official agenda for that day, he did not hold a meeting that day with Espino Lucana.

For former prosecutor Pedro Angulo, it is important that the Public Ministry, within the preliminary investigation that began this Monday, investigate the participation of the company JMM Espino in tenders and take the statement of Yenifer Paredes and the other people who were at that meeting. Among these, he indicated that Espino Lucana should also be called, initially, as a witness.

Lilia Paredes and Yenifer Paredes were summoned by the Congressional Oversight Commission for July 13

“What would have to be collected is his testimony to know how he got to these jobs that he has done in favor of the State. It could also be that he has come just by competing, like others, ”he commented. Regarding his visits to the Government Palace and the Ministry of Housing, he indicated that the prosecution should take them into account and ask them about them.

The penalist Liliana Calderón agreed that Espino should be summoned at least as a witness to explain the context of his presence in Chadín. “That they explain how they arrived, if it was an invitation from the mayor or it was their own initiative […] It would also be necessary to investigate if any link has [Paredes] with the company. She could be a worker, an adviser, we don’t know,” she pointed out.

Regarding his visit to the ministry, he said that it is also a line to be followed by the Public Ministry. He explained that, although there is nothing wrong with meeting with an official by himself, the context that is known today may generate suspicions regarding that visit.