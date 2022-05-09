Peter Crouch speaks brilliantly on the Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate

Peter Crouch has spoken out about footballing icons Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi picking his dream Champions League XI.

The former England striker has been tasked by BT Sport with selecting 11 players who would be part of his Champions League dream XI.

Crouch has built his squad with four defenders, four midfielders and two forwards – Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Speaking of Messi, he said (on BT Sport reported by Givemesport):

“Lionel Messi chooses himself. For me, he is the best that ever lived. As a footballer, as a technician, as someone who walks past you and excites you and scores the goals he has, there is nobody better. »

Coming to Ronaldo, the former Liverpool striker said:

“He’s the greatest goalscorer that has ever existed, that’s a fact. He went from being a parlor pony to a relentless goalscorer. To go from that to bang: 40 goals per season, every year, at least, since the time he’s been doing it, it’s incredible. »

Crouch’s final XI were as follows: Manuel Neuer, Cafu, Sergio Ramos, Paolo Maldini, Roberto Carlos, Xavi, Andres Iniesta, Steven Gerrard, Zinedine Zidane, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo.

