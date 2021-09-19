Peter Dante: Adam Sandler’s co-star arrested for death threats to neighbors

The actor Peter Dante, best known for his roles in numerous Adam Sandle films including Big Daddy and Waterboy, was arrested in Los Angeles on Wednesday morning after threatening to kill his neighbor because of the mood emanating from his mansion.

According to TMZ, Dante confronted the neighbor about the noise, the confrontation escalated quickly, and Peter threatened not only to kill the neighbor, but also to harm his wife and children. Dante was indicted, arrested and later released after paying a $ 50,000 bail.

So far neither Dante nor his representatives have made any comment on the matter, although the actor has since been active on social media. Prior to the incident, Dante shared a tribute to the late comedian Norm Macdonald, who also appeared in numerous Sandlers films. Macdonald died earlier this week at the age of 61 after a private battle with cancer.

Also according to TMZ, the recent arrest is not the first of its kind for Peter Dante, who is guilty of having already threatened other people in the past: in 2013 he was thrown out of a Los Angeles hotel and was later arrested for threatening a neighbor using racist slurs.