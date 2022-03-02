Peter Dinklage and the rest of the team tell us the details of the shoot

Cyrano de Bergerac is a character that has been widely represented in the cinema, one of his latest adaptations being that made by Gérard Depardieu in 1990. After 30 years, the character of the classic Edmond Rosent will have another version starring Peter Dinklage.

The film, which opens on March 11thwill have the peculiarity of being the first adaptation of the work that narrates the adventures of the poet and swordsman through a musical. Of course, under the baton of Joe Wrightdirector of ‘Pride and prejudice’ or ‘Atonement, beyond the passion’.

Now we show you a exclusive advance behind the scenes of the film, available at the video from above. In it, the protagonists of the love trianglethat are part of Haley Bennett (Roxanne), Kelvin Harrison Jr. (Christian) and Peter Dinklage himselfexplain that it was one of the first in the history of literature.





Peter Dinklage as ‘Cyrano’ | Universal

“It’s about the feeling of having your heart on the surface,” says the actor who gave life Tyrion Lannister. “Love tortures these characters”, he anticipates while giving his vision of the parallels that this story written more than 120 years ago offers with today’s society. “It has a lot to do with our current life because we don’t live in reality“, he comments, arguing that Cyrano “what he does is create a fake profile of yourself“.

“All the letters that are written in the film are, in essence, just like the messages that are written on the mobile today; at the moment, we are all Cyranos that we want to present ourselves on the internet and on dating sites as a version of who we are. People read a profile and then when they meet the person in question, they are disappointed,” said the actor.

Its director, Joe Wright has described it as “a story about feeling worthy of being loved“, and whose official synopsis reads: “Ahead of his time, Cyrano de Bergerac dazzles in any confrontation with both his sharp verbal wit and his stabbing sword in a duel. But, convinced that his appearance makes him unworthy of the love of his great friend, the brilliant Roxanne, Cyrano cannot bring himself to declare his feelings for her… and, meanwhile, his beloved Roxanne falls in love at first sight. Christian’s.”

