Peter Dinklage criticizes Snow White’s live action: ‘It’s a back story’

There Walt Disney is close to the production of the live-action snow-white, reboot of the famous 1937 classic. But apparently Peter Dinklage, an actor who gained fame thanks to the character of Tyrion Lannister in Game of Thrones, has expressed his concerns about its realization.

The accusation of Peter Dinklage

The American actor suffers from a form of dwarfism, achondroplasia, and recently was a guest on Marc Maron’s podcast, where he expressed his opinion about the remake of the classic released 85 years ago and by Walt Disney.

“I was quite surprised when they were very proud to have chosen a Latin actress for the role of Snow White – says Dinklage – you are still telling the tale of” Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs “, take a step back and see what you are doing. You are. progressive in a way and are you still making that f … a back story of seven dwarves living together in a cave? Didn’t I do anything to further the cause? I guess I’m not strong enough, “he concludes.

The star then accused the American giant of not having been inclusive towards people suffering from dwarfism, continuing to tell a backward fairy tale that has outdated and ancient elements, and which should therefore, to be truly progressive, reworked and rewritten.

Walt Disney’s answer

The response to the controversy by the American production company was not long in coming. In fact, with a statement published in “The Hollywood Reporter” he released this statement: “To avoid reinforcing stereotypes, we approached the seven characters differently and consulted people with dwarfism.

We look forward to sharing with you more information and details about this feature film, we will do so as soon as it enters the production phase, after a period of development. “

Information on the live-action

For now the news on the live-action are still few. Filming is expected to begin this year, the film will be directed by Marc Webb and production will be handled by Marc Platt.

The feature will also be a musical coordinated by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the duo who have already handled the songs for “The Greatest Showman”, “La la land” and “Dear Evan Hansen”.

The protagonist of the film will be Rachel Zegler, an actress who recently played the role of Maria in Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story”, while Gal Gadot will play the role of the Evil Queen. According to “The Hollywood Reporter” Andrew Burnap will also join the cast of this new adaptation of the tale of the Brothers Grimm, although it has not yet been announced what role he will fill.

