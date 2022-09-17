Peter Dinklage is now Cyrano: “I know very well what it is to feel inferior to the person you love”

Cyrano’s name immediately brings to mind a big nose, but you won’t find it in the film of the same name, which opens on March 11. In the adaptation written by Erica Schmidt from his own theatrical version of him, Cyrano does not have that feature on his face.

“I wanted to get to something real, deeper; an insecurity that only the character felt. I felt that there was a universal truth in that, that we all do it to ourselves and to the people we love; we all have ‘a nose’ that we imagine that the rest of the world hates, or something that we blame for not receiving love, attention or understanding”, says the screenwriter who signs this musical directed by Joe Wright (the darkest moment, Anna Karenina, Atonement, pride and prejudice).

The love triangle is starred by Schmidt’s husband, Peter Dinklage – known for his role as Tyrion Lannister in Game of Thrones and who also played Cyrano on stage—, Haley Bennett (Roxanne) and Kelvin Harrison Jr. (Christian).

As Dinklage himself tells in this clip exclusive, “Cyrano has a reputation for being a great swordsman, but his Achilles heel is not being able to believe that she can reciprocate.”

“I know very well what it is to feel inferior to the person you love, unworthy of their love, and the film shows that everyone knows that feeling,” says Dinklage. “Cyrano It is a story of accepting who you are and also accepting what separates us”, adds the interpreter.

Shot in Italy and with a soundtrack by Bryce and Aaron Dessner, and Matt Berninger and Carin Besser, from the group The National, the film has a peculiarity: the songs are performed live and the actors, without catching their breath They go from singing to speaking and vice versa.

The producer of the film, Eric Fellner, has praised Dinklage’s facet as a singer: “When I saw him sing I was amazed at how good he is. He has a soft, evocative and captivating baritone voice.”