Peter Dinklage Joins The Cast Of ‘The Hunger Games’ Prequel

Through four movies, The Hunger Games gave 3 billion dollars to Lionsgate according to Mockingjay-Part 2 It ended the saga in 2014. Frank Lawrence had directed three of these four films that adapted the novels of SuzanneCollinswhile the stardom of Jennifer Lawrence was consolidated together with the attractiveness of the young adult dystopian. With these precedents, it was not strange that Lionsgate would pounce on Collins’ work again as there were new things to adapt, and so it happened that shortly after the author announced that she was working on a prequel, the studio made clear its commitment to take her again to the movies. The result: Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents.

Lawrence returns to directing while serving as producer alongside nina jacobson Y Brad Simpsonwith the aim of reviewing the years of youth of the fearsome Coriolanus Snow, president of Panem who in the previous films played Donald Sutherland. Now it replaces Tom Blyth (seen in blessing Y the golden age), in a cast that also has hunter schafer (euphoria) in the role of her cousin Tigris Snow, Jason Schwartzmann and the couple Rachel Zegler / Josh Andres Riveraarrival of West Side Story. Today The Hollywood Reporter echoes a new and important signing: Peter Dinklagewho once rose to fame for playing Tyrion Lannister in Game of Thrones.

Dinklage will play Casca Highbottom, the dean of the Academy who is considered the creator of the Hunger Games. “Dean Highbottom is one of the most powerful people in Snow’s life.”Lawrence has stated about him. “As the austere and vengeful figure of the Games, he sets the rules that will determine every aspect of Coriolanus’ fate. I am delighted that Peter brings him to life”. Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents tells how Snow, the last descendant of a line in decline, sees an opportunity to thrive in the Hunger Games sponsored by Highbottom, where he has to take over as a mentor to a new tribute: Lucy Gray Baird, played by Zegler.





Manipulating Baird and taking advantage of his showmanship skills, Snow will become the president we know. Lionsgate has set the release date for Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents for him November 17, 2023. As for Dinklage, we recently saw him on Cyrano of Joe Wrightwhile taking on the lead role in a remake of the toxic avenger preparing Macon Blair.

