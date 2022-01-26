Peter Dinklage on Snow White: “it’s a retrograde story”

Last Monday, actor Peter Dinklage, who won multiple Emmys when he played the wise Tyrion Lannister in Game Of Throneswas a guest on the podcast WTF by Mark Maron. During the chat we talked about the next Disney live action, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

According to the actor the production behind the live action shot a hole in the waterbringing to light several contradictions e going to reinforce some stereotypes that Dinklage experienced firsthand, being the effect of dwarfism.

That which will bring Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs again is a reinterpretation of the main charactersentrusting the role of Snow White to the very young Rachel Zegler, of Colombian origins and that of the evil queen to Gal Gadot, an Israeli actress and model.

What did Peter Dinklage say during the podcast?

I was a bit blown away when they announced very proud that they had chosen a South American actress for Snow White. I mean, you’re still telling the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. On the one hand you are progressive in doing such a thing but on the other you are still telling the retrograde story of the seven dwarves living in a cave all together.. What the f *** are you doing? Haven’t I done anything for our cause over the years? I guess I didn’t make myself heard enough.

A small inaccuracy of the actor, because Snow White’s dwarves worked in the cave, but lived in a nice little house.

Despite the multi-ethnic cast, according to Dinklage with the next live action Disney will still fall into old stereotypes. Progressive but contradictory, in his words.

He later explained that Snow White’s story is a story that can still be told today, but that it would have need some updating on some aspects.

The cast of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Rachel Zeglerthe next Snow White, is an actress of Polish and Colombian descent who made her film debut last year, in the film adaptation of West Side Storydirected by Steven Spielberg. To play the Evil Queen there will be Gal instead Gadotwhich we already know for films like Red Notice or even like Wonder Woman for DC She also recently spoke to microphones about her upcoming role as Cleopatra. Finally, the camera will be Marc Webb, director of the two The Amazing Spider-Man and of 500 Days Together.

Peter Dinklage did not remain idle, howeverwas released on January 21 in Italian cinemas Cyranoadaptation of the play where he plays the main character.

Source: CNN