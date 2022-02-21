Peter Dinklage opens the door to his return as Eitri in Thor: Love and Thunder

After passing through Avengers: Infinity War creating the powerful Stormbreaker, we haven’t seen Eitri again in the MCU. However, actor Peter Dinklage seems to open the door to his return in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Will we see the return of Eitri?

In addition to the many heroes we saw facing off in Avengers: Infinity War, the film introduced us to Eitri, the king of the dwarves of Nidavellir and a master weapon maker for Asgard. In this film, reference is made to how Eitri created the Mjolnir in the past as well as the Infinity Gauntlet carried by Thanos. However, his big moment in the film comes when he builds the Stormbreaker, the powerful new weapon that Thor wields in the battle for Wakanda. After that, we never heard anything more about the character. He even found it difficult that he could continue building weapons after losing his hands.

Although that seems to be about to change. In a recent interview, the actor who played Eitri, Peter Dinklage, was asked about his possible return to the MCU. Dinklage did not give an entirely clear answer. However, if he gave any clue where we could see him return:

Well, there’s a new Thor movie, right? There’s going to be one that Taika has directed. But, I haven’t said anything. I haven’t said anything.

With this answer, the actor did not really explicitly say anything, but he did give a hint. I mean, of all the future MCU projects, the one that makes the most sense for him to show up is Thor: Love and Thunder. In this fourth film of the God of Thunder, Thor will have a new ally, Jane Foster. Actress Natalie Portman will return to the MCU to play Jane again, but a somewhat different Jane, Mighty Thor.

In the comics, Mighty Thor is Jane Foster, who upon Thor’s death becomes worthy of Mjolnir and takes on the mantle of Goddess of Thunder. evidently in Thor: Love and Thunder that will be different, starting with the fact that Mjolnir is shattered. So it is necessary for someone like Eitri to make a new one or remake the one destroyed by Hela. We will have to wait to see if finally Peter Dinklage will appear in Thor: Love and Thunder Or everything goes up in smoke.

Thor: Love and Thunder It will hit theaters on July 8. The film will be directed by Taika Waititi and will star Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson and Christian Bale.

And well reader, would you like to see Peter Dinklage again as Eitri in Thor: Love and Thunder? Let us know in the comments.

