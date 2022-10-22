Peter Dinklage shows all his talent in his latest film for Prime Video

Peter Dinklage He was not going to rest on his laurels after his fantastic time in Games of Thrones. The actor, resilient from the beginning of his career, was always ready to face new challenges.

And it is evident that one of them was this adaptation of an indispensable classic of dramaturgy, Cyrano de Bergerac, the play from the end of the 19th century premiered in France. This version, directed by Joe Wright, is also the third adaptation to the big screen of this work, the previous ones being released in 1950, directed by Michael Gordon, and the most recent and well-known one in 1990, where Cyrano de Bergerac is played by the talented and controversial Gérard Depardieu.

This version has the particular detail that, in addition to the base work, the screenwriter Erica Schmidt took her own musical as a reference, which had initially been released in theater. As a result, there is a version that loses a certain sense of humor of the character, her somewhat irreverent attitudes, for this version of Cyrano closer to the classic hero: brave, tenacious and sensitive.

Maintaining the base conflict, the Cyrano of Peter Dinklage is a person with dwarfism who falls madly in love with Roxanne (Haley Bennett), with whom he begins to have a very close relationship. However, she confesses her love for Cyrano’s partner, Christian (Kelvin Harrison Jr.), who despite her attractive figure doesn’t think he’s capable of approaching her. To solve this, Cyrano decides to write poems and sign them as if he were Christian, so that they can make their love concrete. The problem arises when she begins to notice that he is not the same as when he writes to her, and Christian discovers that Cyrano is madly in love with her.

This film premiered at the Telluride Film Festival and hit theaters on December 17, 2021. It was nominated for Best Picture and Best Actor in a Musical or Drama Comedy for the Golden Globes, and received mostly positive reviews, which rescue the visual display, the precise period adaptation and the freshness achieved by the character of Cyrano, exceptionally played by Dinklage.

Without a doubt, Cyrano de Bergerac is a recommendable film. Beyond some flaws, some excessively solemn moments, which could well have been avoided, the musical numbers (which are not excessive, it is worth clarifying) are perfectly executed and the actors shine in each shot. The film is available on the platform Amazon Prime Video for all your subscribers.

