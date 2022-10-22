Entertainment

Peter Dinklage shows all his talent in his latest film for Prime Video

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 1 2 minutes read

Peter Dinklage He was not going to rest on his laurels after his fantastic time in Games of Thrones. The actor, resilient from the beginning of his career, was always ready to face new challenges.

And it is evident that one of them was this adaptation of an indispensable classic of dramaturgy, Cyrano de Bergerac, the play from the end of the 19th century premiered in France. This version, directed by Joe Wright, is also the third adaptation to the big screen of this work, the previous ones being released in 1950, directed by Michael Gordon, and the most recent and well-known one in 1990, where Cyrano de Bergerac is played by the talented and controversial Gérard Depardieu.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 1 2 minutes read

Related Articles

GloRilla announces the release of “Tomorrow 2” in collaboration with Cardi B

13 seconds ago

Pineapple, a ‘basic’ that cannot be missing from your ‘healthy’ diet

9 mins ago

Fast & Furious 4: why Vin Diesel did not want to return to the franchise?

11 mins ago

Isabela Boscov explains her feud with Angelina Jolie: “If you want to be beautiful, you will be beautiful on the red carpet”

13 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button