Peter Dinklage tested his possible return to the MCU in Thor: Love and Thunder

The last time Marvel fans saw Peter Dinklage in the MCU it was in Infinity War, when Thor heads to visit the Eitri, played by the Game of Thrones actor. The mission of the God of Thunder was to ask him for a new weapon capable of defeating Thanos.

And since his character was also responsible for forging Mjolnir and the Infinity Gauntlet, there are expectations about an appearance in the next Thor movie.

The above could have been tested in conversation with The Empire Film Podcast, as Dinklage answered questions about his future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Although the actor did not give explicit details, he did give an account of his knowledge of Thor: Love and Thunder. “Umm, well, there’s another Thor movie in there, isn’t there? is he dating? That Taika is targeted? What? I said nothing. I said nothing. What? What?”, Dinklage said.

Although the actor did not confirm anything, his comments playing the nonsense suggest several things. For its part, Thor: Love and Thunder will see the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, and her character will play the heroine of mighty thor. While there are no details on how he will return, Eitri may be involved in the movie. In fact, a new Lego set shows the character with a new hammer that appears to be a new Mjolnir.

Thor: Love and Thunder will also have the return of Korg and Valkyrie, while the villain this time will be Gorr, the Butcher of the gods. The film will arrive on July 8 this year.