Peter Dinklage: “We’ve all experienced Cyrano’s fears. That’s why social networks succeed” | Culture

Many years ago Peter Dinklage was the master of San Sebastian for a few days. The aforementioned bursts out laughing when he remembers it. Not only of the festival, but of the day and night of San Sebastian. In 2003, the contest screened The Station Agent (Crossroads), and to present it were Dinklage, in what was his first great work, the director and actor Tom McCarthy (he was making his debut as a director, it was years before he won the Oscars for Spotlight) and the other protagonist, the then unknown Bobby Cannavale. The Station Agent He had just won at Sundance and half a festival circuit, but that trio was not only moved by the film spirit. “What times, huh?” He answers by video call from London Dinklage (Morristown, New Jersey, 52 years old). The San Sebastián thing was not as excessive as the parties that his Tyrion Lannister of Game of Thrones, “But we had a good time.” After asking the journalist where he is calling from, she remembers various places in Spain where he has filmed, and longs for “something, not much, those times in San Sebastián; he would want to keep that energy.”

At that festival, on the screen and off it, it became clear that few could complain about Dinklage, that he would make his 1.35 meters a weapon in his favor. from there to Cyrano, his latest premiere, a musical with songs by the band The National directed by Joe Wright, a lot has happened. The actor has done quite a lot of cinema indiewith well-known titles such as Three billboards outside or I Care for Lot, blockbusters like X-Men: Days of Future Past or Avengers: Infinity War; he even filmed an English comedy, A death funeral and when the American version was shot, only he of the whole team repeated. “Shall I tell you how this whole journey has been? Tired,” and he lets out another laugh. “Seriously, I have had the privilege of participating in some incredible audiovisual experience.” No matter his resume: he will always be Tyrion, the most intelligent character in Game of Thrones. “It has been a part of my life for a decade. I love the series, I made friends, we created a family… It made my life and my career almost the same.” For someone so modest, who defends his private life out of the limelight, it had to be a shock. “In the beginning, yes. Suddenly, he drew inordinate attention to me. On the other hand, the fans are respectful, although I miss some intimacy.”

On CyranoWright has carried the work Cyrano de Bergerac (1897), by Edmond Rostand, to Sicilian settings to achieve a resounding period setting. There is no nose, but achondroplasia. And with songs. The script is based on the musical by playwright Erica Schmidt, which has already been performed on stage with Dinklage as the lead. In real life, Schmidt and Dinklage are married and have two children. “It has been very different. The cinematographic and theatrical language at times walk very far apart, so we had to start from scratch. When Joe Wright came up with the idea of ​​making the movie, I felt that because of his filmography it was the right one.”

Peter Dinklage in ‘Cyrano’. UNIVERSAL PICTURES. (UNIVERSAL PICTURES.)

Dinklage does not tremble his pulse —in fact, his tongue— to get into various artistic puddles. Like when he reaffirms in the interview Cyrano’s concept that everyone can love and be loved. “Look at classic cinema, the realm of beautiful white people. And it has been difficult to redefine that model, because it seemed that love was only from and for them. Everyone hides a love story. Days after the interview, on the podcast wtf by Marc Maron, spoke about the new version of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs that Disney is preparing: “They return to this fucking retrograde story about seven dwarfs who live together in a cave. What the hell are they doing? The same thing happens when it comes to defining the interpretation for EL PAÍS: “Better or worse, all the actors are Christian, Cyrano’s protégé. We say the texts that others have written”. I mean, Dinklage is Christian and his wife, Cyrano. “She’s brilliant and luckily more honest than Cyrano. We know each other and when working we take shortcuts. It was all very familiar,” he notes, since Haley Bennett, who plays Roxanne, is Wright’s partner.

For the actor, “after two years of the pandemic, of facing what we are and how we will face the future, of understanding that we have to restructure our societies, Cyrano it is pertinent, because it provides that nuance of reflection on what we really need as individuals; also, some entertainment that relieves us is good”. And he insists: “What better than a movie with beautiful love songs and a period setting?” Of course, they filmed it just as the confinement was lifted “and with all the health protocols in the world, although we eat Sicilian food. My kids learned to say, ‘Granita!’ [sorbete típico de la zona]”.

“We’ve gotten our nose out of the way. I like it, but many times I feel that the nose covers the rest of the production”

If Rostand’s original work opted for an intellectual proposal, the film plays the sentimental tricks. “True, although in his heart he is still the same guy unable to tell a woman that he loves her due to complexes and fear of rejection. We have taken the notes, the melody of the message. And yes, Erica got her nose out of the way. I like it, but many times I feel that the nose covers the rest. In the end, the work is not about the nose, but about inner fears. We have all lived those fears, we understand Cyrano. That is why social networks triumph: you hide behind an identity built at your whim. What can be born from it? Just disappointment and lack of honesty.”

Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), with Lord Varys (Conleth Hill), in the fifth season of ‘Game of Thrones’.

Dinklage does not sing, but whispers and recites, and occasionally sings. He hasn’t been helped by the fact that his mother was a music teacher, or that there was a piano at home, or that his brother is a violinist, or that decades ago he was part of Whizzy, a punk group. “Nothing at all. And the band was more punk fun than art. There are many Whizzy nights that I can’t remember [risas]. We have met once again. It is very different to sing on stage than in front of the camera. In the theater you benefit from feeling the public, and there I understood that musicians prefer live shows… and that The Beatles, of whom my mother was a follower, stopped giving concerts because the screams of the fans prevented them from understanding each other. In a film like this you should not project, but focus on intimacy”.

Is Cyrano the most opposite character to have found Tyrion Lannister? “Maybe, although they are both very intelligent, in a meeting they would be the smartest. Tyrion enjoys life more, laughs more at himself, and has no complexes in declaring his love to whoever he wants. He will never hide behind anyone. If Tyrion is bravery, Cyrano is fear.”