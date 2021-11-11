Peter Greene, Ayomide Adegun and Jeremy Bobb to star in John Wick prequel spin-off

The miniseries event, set in 1975 in the luxury hotel chain frequented by the killers that we have seen in the films, will soon arrive in Italy on STARZPLAY.

Three more additions to the cast of The Continental, the event series adaptation of Lionsgate’s highly successful film franchise John Wick and coming soon also in Italy in streaming on STARZPLAY. Peter Greene (left in the photo above, Training Day, For Life), Ayomide Adegun (in the center in the photo above) e Jeremy Bobb (on the right in the photo above, Russian Doll, The Knick) have signed up for three regular roles.

The Continental: The roles of the new entries and the rest of the cast

Peter Greene will play a character called Uncle Charlie, Ayomide Adegun will be Charon and Jeremy Bobb will be Mayhew. The three new actors join the previously announced cast members: Colin Woodell (The flight attendant), in the role of the protagonist Winston Scott, a young version of the iconic character of the film franchise John Wick, whose origins are told through this event series; Hubert Point-Du Jour (The Good Lord Bird) in the role of Miles, Jessica Allain (The Laundromat) like Lou, Mishel Prada (Vida) like KD, Nhung Kate (The Housemaid) in the role of Yen, Mel Gibson in the role of Cormac e Ben Robson (Animal Kingdom) like Frankie.

The Continental: The plot of the John Wick spin-off

The John Wick franchise, which includes three films and a fourth due out in 2022, has grossed nearly $ 600 million globally. As is known, in the films the protagonist is Keanu Reeves who plays a murderer seeking revenge. The Continental will be a prequel tale, set in 1975 New York. The event miniseries, consisting of three parts, will explore the origins of the Continental, the luxury hotel chain frequented by the killers in John Wick’s films. It is a place where they can hide and find what they need without using violence.

The protagonist is the young Winston Scott (the owner of the hotel, a character who in the film franchise has the face of Ian McShane) who in 1975 must face a past he thought he had left behind. As he is dragged into hellish New York in 1975, where he faces a past he thought he had left behind, Winston follows a lethal journey through New York’s mysterious underworld in a heartbreaking attempt to seize the iconic hotel, the meeting point of the most dangerous criminals in the world. Greg Coolidge (Wayne, Ride Along) And Kirk Ward (Wayne) are writing the series and are also co-showrunners. Keanu Reeves will not appear in the series but could be credited as an executive producer.

Photo: Courtesy of STARZPLAY