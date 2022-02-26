Peter Jackson freaked out with the “Darth Vader” scene in “Rogue One”

The screenwriter Gary Whitta was behind the development of the story of “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”being also in charge of coming up with the title for the applauded film spin-off of “Star Wars”.

working closely with lucasfilm and the director Gareth Edwardsstill has stories about what happened on the set of the filming of that movie starring Felicity Jones and Diego Luna that introduced us to the theft of the Death Star plans.

And one of those times was the reaction that Peter Jackson, the director of the trilogies of “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit”, had before the already famous scene of “Darth Vader”. Yes, that sequence that shocked us all when we saw it in the cinema.

Whitta recalled the New Zealand filmmaker’s visit to the set and the moment they were able to see a rough cut of the “Vader” scene in the hallway. Basically, everyone lost their minds when they saw that sequence, which wasn’t even finished.

On his Twitter account, when sharing those celebrated minutes, the English writer said he remembered “Clearly Gareth enthusiastically showing me the first cut of this. There was no music or visual effects, you could still see the wires, but even in that fledgling form it was clear that it was going to blow the audience away.“.

“If I remember correctly, Peter Jackson was also on set that day, freaking out” with the sceneWhitta assured.

Jackson, who delivered the critically acclaimed documentary “The Beatles: Get Back” last November, visited the UK set of “Rogue One” at Pinewood Studios after accepting an invitation from Edwards.

The director of “King Kong” and “Dead Alive” arrived at the precise moment when “Vader” springs into action. “He literally walked in for that shot where he goes from darkness to lightsaber power-up. Whatever I do in my career, whatever happens, it’s going to be hard to beat the honor of getting to direct that scene,” Edwards told Empire when he remembered that moment. She is fond of the experience, despite the reshoots (reshoots) made by screenwriter Tony Gilroy.

Today you can relive the "Darth Vader" scene in "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story"