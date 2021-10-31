Peter Jackson is not “only” The Lord of the Rings: 4 films to rediscover it

Just to hear the name of Peter Jackson anyone with even the most rudimentary knowledge of the world of cinema cannot help but think of The Lord of the Rings. Cinematic adaptation of the novel of the same name by JRR Tolkien, gave rise to a hugely successful trilogy, able to bring audiences and critics together. For a total of 17 Oscars conquered, 11 of which with The return of the king – third chapter of the saga as well as third feature film to succeed in the incredible feat, later Ben Hur And Titanic – his adventure within the Middle Earth made Peter Jackson one of the biggest names in cinema. However, in addition to the adventures of Frodo Baggins and of Fellowship of the Ring, the filmography of the New Zealand director presents a colorful collection of projects. From semi-amateur horror to visionary dramas, here are other feature films to (re) discover Jackson in an unprecedented guise.

Out of mind (Bad Taste, 1987): “The Bastards have landed“

“The Bastards have landed. ” The fictional New Zealand town of Kaihoro is under attack from a mysterious alien threat in Peter Jackson’s directorial debut, programmatically titled Out of mind (Bad Taste in the original version). To deal with the extraterrestrials, landed on planet Earth exactly the October 31st – date of birth of the director – the government will appeal to Boys, a phantom unit that will have to deal with the problem. Ironic, cheeky, exquisitely amateur And gore (not at the levels of the next Splatters – the brainchilds), Bad Taste marks Jackson’s entry to the big screen. Hence, therefore, the decision to date the story – in a distinct way self-referential – on his birthday.

The project, carried out independently, is an agglomeration of cinematographic citations, from sci-fi 50s-60s, ai B movie 70’s. Initially “demonized”, so much so that it was defined by the London newspaper The Evening Standard like “the best reason, to date, for Not go visit New Zealand“, Has received due recognition over time. In short, an unmissable cult of the genre for anyone who wants to know the origins of Peter Jackson.

Meet the Feebles (1989)

If with Bad Taste he had laid the foundations, with his second feature film Peter Jackson he began to define his own stylistic code with greater accuracy. Typically gender comic-satirical, Meet the Feebles is a behind-the-scenes journey of the most famous variety show in the world, the Meet The Feebles Variety Hour. In full style Muppet Show, offers an exploration inside the soft underbelly of the grotesque characters, led by the hippo Heidi, the show’s leading lady. Excess And disgust they are key terms that return, even stronger and more accentuated, but declined in a new form. The project is in fact a succession of reprehensible actions, which continue without a particular narrative line. Between flashbacks on the Vietnam War, drug abuse and a – generous – recourse to politically incorrect, Meet the Feebles it is a grotesque work. And, at the same time, proudly self-referential.

Creatures of the sky (Heavenly Creatures, 1994)

Big screen debut for Kate Winslet, Creatures of the sky arrived in competition during the 51a Venice Film Festival. The feature film retraces the chilling adolescent story of the writer Juliet Hulme, condemned for taking part, together with her friend Pauline Parker, the murder of the latter’s mother. The film follows the meeting of the two girls, both marginalized, who see each other as the way to recover from this condition. That friendship, so longed for, turns into a morbid relationship And interdependent, which leads the two protagonists to witness a progressive loss of contact with reality. L’excess and the grotesque they take shape through the girls’ visions of the magical world of Borovnia, born from their stories. A world that risks taking the place of the real one, in a spiral that leads towards a dramatic outcome.

lovable remains (The Lovely Bones, 2009)

Based on the novel of the same name by Alice Sebold, lovable remains boasts a stellar cast that sees the award-winningOscar Saoirse Ronan, an unrecognizable one Stanley Tucci, Susan Sarandon, Rachel Weisz And Mark Wahlberg. Dramatic, the film follows the story of Susie Salmon and her tragic death. The teenager will in fact be led to an underground shelter by the neighbor George Harvey, who will torture her and then kill her. Once disappeared, however, the girl will find herself in a mysterious limbo where she will be able to follow the stories of her loved ones, who will not rest for the loss.

Gloomy but at the same time visionary, the film denounces the “loan” of Peter Jackson to The Lord of the Rings, from which he reused thatfantasy iconography. While transcending to an “other” dimension, however lovable remains it is a film strongly anchored to reality. It is the heartfelt, excited and emphasized story – on a visual level – of themourning processing, in all its facets, up to the necessary acceptance. The trend to gore that Peter Jackson had revealed with his first works leaves room for one violence of a different nature, even more unacceptable. Whatever outcome the story may ever have, in fact, the viewer will have a constant feeling of bitterness in the mouth, considering Susie’s demise.