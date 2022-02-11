Peter Jackson is the highest-earning show business personality in 2021

The director de The Lord of the Rings, but also of the beautiful documentary ‘monstre’ sui Beatles Peter Jackson is the personality of the entertainment world to have grossed the most in 2021, according to a new ranking by Forbesin the top ten of which they also enter Bob Dylan, Paul Simon And Bruce Springsteen thanks to the recent sale of their music catalogs.

Sting sells his music catalog to Universal. Value: $ 300 million by Giovanni Gagliardi February 10, 2022





The 60-year-old New Zealand director was top of the chart for 2021, his assets valued at $ 580 million mainly thanks to the sale last November of his special effects empire Weta Digital to Unity Software (the company behind the video games Pokémon go And Call of Duty:

Mobile) for 1.6 billion which would have made him the third billionaire in the history of cinema afterwards Steven Spielberg And George Lucas. No women in the top 10: Reese Witherspoon, one of three in the top twenty places, is twelfth thanks to $ 115 million earned with production company Hello sunshine! which backs female-led films, plus about $ 20 million for her role in the Apple TV drama The Morning Show.

‘The morning show’, first of all the truth: for Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon the battle continues by Chiara Ugolini September 14, 2021





The other two women, detached by several lengths and several million, are Shonda Rhimesshowrunner producing Bridgerton, Grey’s anatomy And Inventing Anna And Martha Kauffmanshowrunner of Friends with Kevin Bright and David Crane. The ranking was published after the former Police frontman yesterday Sting announced that he had sold the rights to his songs to Universal for an estimated $ 300 million in the media that would surely get him into the top ten. Springsteen is second, having sold his music catalog to Sony for around $ 500 million while 80-year-old Nobel laureate Dylan, who sold in two tranches in 2020 and 2021, finished tenth with $ 130 million, Paul Simon is at the seventh place (200 million).

Jay-Z (304 million), Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson (270) and Kanye West (235) complete the top five, but not necessarily for their ‘first job’ as musicians and actors. For the husband of Beyoncé The sale of the streaming service Tidal to Jack Dorsey’s payment firm Square for $ 302 million represented the bulk of the earnings, while for Johnson it is tequila more than the movies that made him rich in 2021. music, has earned from agreements with Adidas for the popular Yeezy sneakers and with Gap: a pilot project that in 2022 will see the rapper divorced from Kim Kardashian engaged in an unprecedented stylistic team with Demna Gvasalia, the artistic director of Balenciaga. Sixth in the ranking with 210 million were then the creators of South Park, Trey Parker And Matt Stone, having signed a $ 900 million six-year contract with Paramount + to make a series of films. Behind them and behind Simon, they follow the commdiographer Tyler Perry and the songwriter Ryan Tedder.