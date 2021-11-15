Peter Jackson, the director of “The Lord of the Rings” has become a billionaire

This article appeared on Forbes.com by Lisette Voytko

The foray of the director de The Lord of the Rings Peter Jackson in special effects through his company Weta Digital has paid off. The New Zealand-based company which he co-founded to provide the special effects for Heavenly Creatures (1994), she became a Hollywood powerhouse, providing computer-generated imagery for everything from Wolverine (2013) at the 2019 remake of Lady and the Tramp. On Tuesday, Weta announced that a portion of its business was being sold for 1.6 billion dollars to Unity Software, a video game software manufacturer. According to Forbes the deal would officially make Jackson a billionaire.

Peter Jackson, along with his life partner Fran Walsh, owns one 60% stake in Weta, according to New Zealand regulatory documents. Unity, listed on the New York Stock Exchange, is paying one billion in cash and the rest in shares. That translates to approximately $ 600 million in cash and $ 375 million in stock for Jackson, who he also directed King Kong (2005) and the trilogy The Hobbit (2012-14).

Bonus: New Zealand typically doesn’t collect capital gains tax, which means Jackson leaves with more pay than he would get in the US.

Jackson isn’t the only famous name in line for the money. The superfan of the Lord of the Rings Sean Parker, the billionaire tech investor known for founding Napster and having served as Facebook’s first president, he has one 25% stake in Weta, for a value of 400 million dollars before taxes. In addition to confirming the accuracy of the New Zealand documents, neither Jackson, nor Parker, nor Weta responded to requests for comment.

Peter Jackson was already rich before the sale of the Weta. Sources report a Forbes that Jackson earned $ 10 million upfront for each of the three de films The Lord of the Rings (2001-2003), with at least another 10% of the profits earned from the box office receipts of each film. The trilogy was a resounding success, winning 17 Oscars (including awards for Best Director and Best Picture) and a total turnover at worldwide box office of nearly $ 3 billion.

The trilogy The Hobbit, the prequel de The Lord of the Rings, it paid off even more to Jackson; probably $ 20 million per film with 20% backend, according to the reports of the time. All in all, the films of The Hobbit they grossed another $ 3 billion worldwide at the box office.

Weta was founded by Jackson with Jamie Selkirk and Richard Taylor in 1993 to create special effects for Kate Winslet’s film debut in Heavenly Creatures. He went on to work on other films from the late 1990s, including the 1997 science fiction drama Contact. But that was only when The Lord of the Rings It came to the big screen that Jackson and Weta became famous for special effects masterpieces. The company used the motion capture by actor Andy Serkis to create the now iconic visualization of the character Gollum. He also developed custom software to render the battle scenes in the trilogy, which took CGI technology beyond its limits.

Weta made Pandora and her blue-skinned beings for 3D Eyebender Avatar (2009). He was responsible for the battle scenes and dragon fire in the final season of game of Thrones of HBO. This year, Weta’s fingerprints are on post-pandemic success Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings And The Suicide Squad.

The Unity deal is specific to Weta’s suite of visual effects tools and their underlying technology, as well as the company’s 275 engineers. Once the deal is concluded, those parts of Weta will be under the Unity umbrella. Their goal? To make Weta’s visual effects suite available to creators around the world via the cloud, one software to rule them all.