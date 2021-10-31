Peter Jackson turns 60: his most famous films

Author of many films, but above all of one of the most famous trilogies in the history of cinema, Peter Jackson turns 60 today. Below we offer you a list of his most famous films.

Peter Jackson’s early films

Actor, producer, screenwriter and director. Peter Jackson began his career in the late 1980s. The first title is Out of mind, splatter film that also saw him in front of the camera as one of the performers. The next movie was Meet the Feebles, comic and satirical, to which he followed Splatters – The brain squirts that blends horror splatter and comic. In 1994 it was the turn of Creatures of the sky, a film that marks the absolute screen debut of Kate Winslet. And in 1996 comes the horror comedy Suspended in time with Michael J. Fox.

The trilogy that consecrated him: The Lord of the Rings

The true consecration that brings in Peter Jackson in the Olympus of the great comes with a trilogy that made history. A paper and literary trilogy first brought to the big screen by the New Zealand director. And that has earned him accolades all over the world with lots of Oscars (and more). This is de The Lord of the Rings. And more precisely of the following titles: The Lord of the Rings – The Fellowship of the Ring, The Lord of the Rings – The Two Towers, The Lord of the Rings – The Return of the King. Arriving on screen within three years, from 2001 to 2003, the films are based on the works of the same name by JRR Tolkien.

The Lord of the Rings – The Fellowship of the Ring

The story begins when the One Ring, forged by Sauron to control Middle-earth, it ends up, centuries later, in the hands of Bilbo Baggins. While his birthday is celebrated in Hobbiville, the hobbit wears the ring to escape the party, becoming invisible.

Gandalf (Ian McKellen), a sorcerer and longtime friend of the hobbit, intervenes by persuading Bilbo to leave the ring to his grandson Frodo (Elijah Wood), to which he reveals the obscure nature of the object. Frodo, observed by Sauron, leaves for the village of Bree, in the company of Samvise Gamgee, Meriadoc Brandibuck And Peregrino Tuc. Here Frodo is attacked by the Nazugl and saved by Strider (Viggo Mortensen), while Gandalf travels from Saruman The White, believing him an ally. But the hunt for the Nazgul continues and Frodo he gets hurt. The elven princess Arwen (Liv Tyler) leads him to his father, king Elrond, in Rivendell where the hobbit offers to destroy the ring, throwing it into the flames of Mount Doom. With him is the Fellowship of the Ring, led by Gandalf and composed of the three faithful hobbits, the dwarf Gimli, the elf Legolas (Orlando Bloom), from Boromir And Aragorn, alias Strider. Upon reaching the Moria mines, a Balrog necessitates the sacrifice of Gandalf. Aragorn asks for hospitality to Galadriel (Cate Blanchett), while Boromir (Sean Bean) begins to suffer the call of the ring and tries to steal it from Frodo and must decide whether to follow his lust for power.

The Lord of the Rings – The two towers

The story resumes from the conclusion of The Fellowship of the Ring. Frodo (Elijah Wood) And Sam, having escaped from the attack of the Uruk-hai, they go to Mordor ma Gollumeager for the One Ring, he follows them at a distance. The two hobbits capture him, with the promise to free him only after he has led them to Mount Doom. Greedy for power, Saruman (Christopher Lee) sets fire to the Rohan region, secretly aided by Grima Vermilingual who bewitched the king, Théoden.

After allowing the Frodo to get to safety, Merry And Pippin they ended up in the hands of the Orcs but, on the edge of Fangorn, a fight breaks out between their tormentors and the two hobbits flee, running into the Ent of the forest. Aragorn, Legolas (Orlando Bloom) And Gimli they are looking for them but in the forest they meet Gandalf (Ian McKellen), who they thought was dead.

The Lord of the Rings – The Return of the King

The film opens on the story of the past of Gollum who was once the young hobbit Sméagol, before being corrupted by the evil nature of the One Ring. In Isengard, destroyed by the authorities, Merry And Pippin they rejoin the Company, after the discovery of the Palantir of Saruman (Christopher Lee). Pippin, bewitched by the call of the dark object, he draws the eye of Saruman and has terrible visions of the future.

Gandalf (Ian McKellen) and the hobbit thus left for Gondor, where the regent Denethor, father of Boromir And Faramir, is now prey to madness.

Two more Peter Jackson films

After the great success of the trilogy de The Lord of the Rings, Peter Jackson gets to work with two new films. The first is King Kong. It is the second remake of the 1933 film of the same name, and is played by Naomi Watts, Jack Black, Adrien Brody and, through motion capture, from Andy Serkis in the role of King Kong. Film that earned him three Oscars out of four nominations. After four years from this film Peter Jackson decides to get back to work with lovable remains starring the very young Saoirse Ronan.

A second successful trilogy

Given and considered the more than positive feedback, both from public and critics, regarding the trilogy de The Lord of the Rings, the director decides to make a new trilogy: that of The Hobbit. He does so by writing the screenplay himself, together with others, and referring, only in part, to the works of Tolkien. This is how from 2012 to 2014 a film of the trilogy that represents the prequel of the previous one comes out every year: The Hobbit – An Unexpected Journey, The Hobbit – The Desolation of Smaug, The Hobbit – The Battle of the Five Armies.

The Hobbit – An Unexpected Journey

The protagonist of the story is Bilbo Baggins (Martin Freeman), which tells in the book, containing his memoirs, of the reconquest of the kingdom of Erebor. The hobbit’s adventure begins with the unexpected visit of the sorcerer Gandalf (Ian McKellen) and of Thorin Oakenshield (Richard Armitage), heir to the throne of the dwarf kingdom, destroyed by the fury of the dragon Smaug. Despite the great danger, Bilbo decides to join the mission and, with the role of burglar, prepares to face the Lonely Mountain that secretly leads to Erebor. The company, formed by Byblos, Thorin, Kili (Aidan Turner), Wires (Dean O’Gorman), Balin (Ken Stott) and other valiant dwarves, sets out on a journey.

The Hobbit – The Desolation of Smaug

The film opens with a flashback of the first meeting between Thorin Oakenshield (Richard Armitage) And Gandalf (Ian McKellen). The latter convinces the heir to the throne of Erebor to hire a hobbit as a ‘burglar’, to steal the Arkenge and defeat Smaug. In the present the company of dwarves, Bilbo Baggins (Martin Freeman) and the sorcerer take refuge from the Mutapelle Beorn. Under the advice of the elven lady Galadriel (Cate Blanchett), Gandalf And Radagast they try to find out who is behind the Necromancer. The truth about the new evil threat will shock the two sorcerers.

The Hobbit – The battle of the five armies

The wicked dragon Smaug (Benedict Cumberbatch), angry at the deception of Thorin Oakenshield (Richard Armitage), launches a powerful attack on Pontelagolungo. The intervention of Bard (Luke Evans), who hits the dragon with the legendary Black Bolt, saves the villagers. Meanwhile, Kili (Aidan Turner) attempts to rejoin the company on the Lonely Mountain.

Before leaving, the dwarf declares his love to the elf Tauriel (Evangeline Lilly). The latter, after learning from Legolas (Orlando Bloom) to have been forever banned from King Thranduil (Lee Pace), sets out in search of the ogre Bolg, to prevent it from helping Azog. In the meantime, Thorin contracted a disease that triggers the craving to possess Arkengemma, secretly stolen from Bilbo Baggins (Martin Freeman).

Peter Jackson and movies: not just a director

It would be wrong to associate with the name of Peter Jackson only films in which he participated as a director. And it would be equally wrong to associate his name only with feature films. In fact, the New Zealand director also directed three documentaries and a short film. He was a screenwriter and producer, but also an actor with some cameos in his most successful films.

In short, we can expect (still) everything from this “artist”.

