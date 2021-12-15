Peter Molyneux is back, and with his new game he will make you rich

The historic creator of Fable, or the dreamer Peter Molyneux is back with his new project and, once again, promises great things.

With the famous fantasy saga of Molyneux he made some very high-sounding promises which, in the end, could not fully maintain.

The Lionhead Study, author of Fable, It has been closed after the work on the saga, and just recently Xbox has expressed itself on this event with some regret.

There is a new title in the saga announced by Microsoft on the way, and although the work is proceeding fast development themes will surprise you.

After walking away from the scene, Peter Molyneux announced his new project and, as for the first Fable, also in this case the designer has made important promises.

As reported by Destructoid, the new Molyneux studio is working on Legacy, a title coming out in 2022 that it will make you rich:

“Legacy is a creative entrepreneur’s dream that comes true, the opportunity for players to build their own company, design their own products from a great spectrum of possibilities while creating a business of your own liking like the world has never seen! “

Legacy it is in fact based on the blockchain and NFTs, and Peter Molyneux states that players will be able to earn real money inside the game, thanks to your own virtual company.

Molyneux explained that the stock will use its own cryptocurrency in order to generate value, which players will be able to cash in and turn into a real currency.

In a world made of microtransactions, think that there is a video game that it can even make you money it’s enough risky, but the designer is known for having out-of-the-ordinary designs.

In the video above you can find a short gameplay of Legacy, complete with Molyneux’s explanation of how this reboot title works.

The theme of NFTs was recently raised by Ubisoft, because the publisher has begun to sell it through some of its video games.

For the nostalgic of Molyneux’s work you just need a copy of Valheim, because someone has recreated a piece of Fable 2 inside.