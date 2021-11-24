Peter Moore ‘still mad’ with Sony and PS2 marketing

During the meeting moderated by Reggie Fils-Aime and which was attended by some of the most important protagonists of the first 20 years of Xbox, there was also Peter Moore, historical figure for the videogame industry and in particular for SEGA, Microsoft and Electronic Arts.

Among the various topics addressed during the occasion, the Dreamcast, the last home console ever released by SEGA. The platform saw its biggest competitor in Sony’s PlayStation 2, and Moore (then president of SEGA America) hasn’t forgotten at all how ruthless Sony’s marketing campaign had been to promote its sixth generation console, often summed up and described as “FUD“(fear, uncertainty, doubt).

“The Dreamcast was ahead of its time and sadly it didn’t make it in the face of the upcoming PlayStation FUDing – fear, uncertainty and doubt – that has arrived. AND [Sony] he did it brilliantly “, is what Moore said, who said – albeit with a certain dose of irony – still angry about what happened.

FUD is therefore a term used to describe a communication strategy capable of instill doubt in the minds of consumers, that so they can renounce the purchase of a product offered by an opposing company. This is what happened between the PS2 and the Dreamcast, with the Sony console largely victorious eventually becoming the best-selling console ever to date. On our pages you will find a complete retrospective on the Dreamcast, a powerful and innovative console but also rather unfortunate.