Peter Pan and his magic arrives at Disney’s Golden Tales collection – Music and Books – Culture

Made in 2002, under the direction of Robin Budd, the animated film Return to Neverland, sequel to Peter Pan (1953) reunites Peter Pan, Tinker Bell and Captain Hook again, this time with Jane, Wendy’s daughter, who does not believe in fairies, fables and dreams.

It is worth remembering that this disney classic is based on the theater piece Peter Pan and Wendy (1904), written by James Matthew Barrie, a work that he later transformed into a novel (1911). Also, that in 1991 the famous director steven spielberg filmed his own version of Peter Pan: Hook, starring Robin Williams, Dustin Hoffman and Julia Roberts. Spielberg’s fascination with the story stemmed from his mother reading the book to him before bed.

Disney is expected to release a new version of Peter Pan this year, thus adding another film production to its live-action project, which is directed by David Lowery and features performances by Jude Law in the role of Captain Hook; Alexander Molony, who plays Peter Pan; Ever Anderson, in the role of Wendy, and finally Yara Shahidi, who plays Tinker Bell.

The message of the story of Peter Pan, and in this case with the inclusion of Jane, Wendy’s daughter, is to preserve our inner child in some way; Although life has different processes, it is important that parents instill this value in their children so that they can develop the search for their own identity, since childhood is a stage that defines the human being for his whole life, from his dreams. even his purposes and his personality.

