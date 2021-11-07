PETER SAGAN WON THE GIRO D’ITALIA CRITERIUM

The Slovakian rider crossed the line first in front of Bernal and Hirschi. Viviani wins the points classification, Valter the prize as the most combative rider while Ganna recorded the fastest lap of the Expo 2020 Dubai circuit.

HH Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed Bin Rashed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, met the riders before the start from the Italy Pavilion

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 6, 2021 – Peter Sagan won the first edition of the Giro d’Italia Criterium, organized by RCS Sport with the support of MadeinItaly.gov.it, Dubai Sports Council and Expo 2020 Dubai – first professional sporting event held within a Universal Exposition .

The Slovakian rider preceded Egan Bernal and Marc Hirschi at the finish line in the unique setting of the first world exhibition held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA), where the Italian Pavilion showcases Italian excellence, bringing to the stage with creativity and innovation ” the beauty that unites people “.

This morning, before the start from the Italian Pavilion, HH Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed Bin Rashed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, met the riders involved in the Criterium.

THE RESULTS

Final Podium

1 – Peter Sagan (Bora – Hansgrohe)

2 – Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers)

3 – Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates)

Points classification

Elia Viviani (Cofidis)

More combative runner

Attila Valter (Groupama – FDJ)

Fastest lap

Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers)

DECLARATIONS

The winner of the first Giro d’Italia Criterium, Peter Sagan, said: “This was a very special race: it is incredible to be here and to have the opportunity to race the Giro d’Italia Criterium at Expo 2020 Dubai. I am very happy to have taken the win in this unique place. I want to thank my teammates who kept the race under control. In the first part of the Criterium I tried to stay ahead and compete in the sprints to win the points classification: I immediately realized that today Elia Viviani was faster than me, so I decided to change tactics. I tried to recover my energy for 10-15 laps, then in the final, when Bernal, Hirschi and Bouchard attacked, I decided to follow them: it was the right move. Bernal attacked again and I succeeded to stay with him and then beat him on the finish line: I am very happy with this success! “

Elia Viviani: “I have fond memories of Dubai – having won the Dubai Tour here in 2018 – and of the Giro d’Italia, especially the 2018 Corsa Rosa when I won the Jersey Ciclamino of the Points Classification. As an Italian rider I am proud to have participated in the first Giro d’Italia Criterium at Expo 2020 Dubai and to have been awarded as the winner of the points classification on the podium in front of the Italian Pavilion “.

Filippo Ganna: “I knew I had no chance in case of a sprint finish against Sagan and Viviani, so I tried to go on the attack to anticipate the sprint. Behind the group he did a great job and closed the gap but I can console myself with the prize for ‘the fastest lap of the Criterium “.

Attila Valter: “At the start of the race I decided I wanted to run aggressively and went on the attack with two other riders. At one point I even thought we could make it to the finish but the group filled the gap by coming back to us. Anyway I am very happy to receive this award as ‘Most Combative Runner’. Now I hope to be able to spend some time in Dubai to better visit Expo 2020 Dubai and the city. “