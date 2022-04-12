Peter Sagan’s spring eclipse after covid | Sports

Peter Sagan in his last race, the Circuit de La Sarthe. AFP7 via Europa Press (Europa Press)

In the time of champion cyclists in precocity, excess and daring, in the times of forgetfulness, before Tadej Pogacar, before Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel and Remco Evenepoel, the stars who monopolize emotion, and not so much, 10, 12 years, it was Peter Sagan, who, when April arrived, the month of his beloved Flanders classics, and coinciding with the splendor of the new ones, has disappeared from the map like the sun disappears in an eclipse.

Darkness.

Nobody talks about him. No one seems to miss him. Do not look for it in the races or bouncing on the pavement, say its people, nor in the walls or in the hell of the North, where its rainbow shone so brightly, but in the corridors of outpatient clinics and medical clinics, in the laboratories that examine and they analyze samples of their blood and their urine, in the consultations of the specialists who seek and do not find the physiological reasons for the chronic fatigue that consumes the banner of the great cycling of the past decade.

At the age of 19, he already challenged the old comeback Lance Armstrong in the Down Under; At just 20 years old, in March 2010, he was already winning stages in Paris-Nice; at 22 he won the first stage of his first Tour, and his yellow jersey, and started his collection of seven green jerseys, more than any in history; between 25 and 27 he won three consecutive World Championships, and in between, one Flanders and one Roubaix and three Ghent: 119 victories in his career, 300 times on the podium in 1,000 days of competition. In cycling, before Slovenia now intractable, it was the Slovakia of Sagan, born in the city of Žilina, between Ostrava and Bratislava.

Eight days ago, he did not run the Tour of Flanders in which Van der Poel devoured Pogacar; he will not run the Paris-Roubaix next Sunday either. “Sagan will not race again for at least a month and a half or two, until the Tour of Switzerland, perhaps,” warns his agent and adviser Giovanni Lombardi. “And he won’t do it until he knows exactly what’s wrong with him and can get treatment to cure it.” After losing the classics season, his goal, and that of the Total Energies team, for which he signed this year after five seasons at Bora, is an eighth regular green jersey on the Tour. “He is always tired, and I have not seen him like this in his entire career, in which he had only retired from the races after a crash.”

Sagan, 32, had covid 19 for the second time in less than a year in January, and since then, he assures his family, he has not been him again. “I don’t know what’s wrong with me,” says Sagan, who hasn’t finished a race for two weeks, and then had to withdraw from Ghent-Wevelgem, his favorite classic, and from the Circuit de La Sarthe, and in early March he He came down from the Tirreno-Adriatico, another of his favorite tests, due to a flu with a fever. He is convinced that his ills come from the virus that has plagued the planet since 2020, a kind of long-lasting covid, with sequelae in his lungs and in his heart, but the doctors who have examined him have found nothing . All the analyzes of him, electros, echoes, seem normal. “Now he is waiting for the results of new tests that have been done to see if the cause is some bacterium, such as helicobacter or streptococcus, or the toxoplasmosis parasite,” says Lombardi.

The covid, the flu, the unexplained fevers, the fatigue, have darkened the brightness of Sagan, but the Slovakian who made it fashionable, to the delight of the spectators, the little horses in the groups of stragglers in the mountains and the music at full volume at the start of the races, he is not the only one touched in the first months of the year in cycling who stretches, seeks certainties and is overwhelmed by problems like the one that the heart caused to Sonny Colbrelli, whose future depends on a subcutaneous defibrillator on the chest.

The Van Aert who seemed untouchable at Omloop and E3 had to stop racing before Ghent after testing positive for covid. The fans expect him to come back strong on Sunday at Paris-Roubaix to fight, as always, as all his life, as in the mud of the cyclocross of his childhood and early youth or on the asphalt of the Tour, one more duel, never the definitive one, with Van der Poel.

And with them the giant Filippo Ganna also wants to fuss, the Italian who overwhelms in the pursuit in the Games and in the time trials. Ganna, a fit engine, has also had a feverish few days and is preparing for the cobblestones of the Arenberg long straight and the cobblestones and mud of Tree Crossing with intensity and fixed gear sessions at an Italian velodrome. And turning, everyone waits for the eclipse to end, for Sagan to shine again, for him to be the usual rival. And beat him, of course.

