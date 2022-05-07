Peter Schmeichel: Real Madrid do not have the right to be in the Champions League final

ANDhe former Manchester United goalkeeper, Danish Peter Schmeichelcommented that the Real Madrid did not deserve to qualify for the Champions League finalwhere they will face Liverpool in Paris on May 28.

Schmeichel explained that the You meringues they didn’t create much in the second leg against Manchester City, but they were enough clinicians enough to convert their three chances in goals.

“Real Madrid has no right to be in that final,” Schmeichel told CBS Sports. “They were the poorest team by a mile in both games.

“The first chance was the first goal in the 90th minute, the second goal was the second chance and the third goal was the third time they hit the target,” he explained.

Man City was in total control, but that’s when we talked about it. We talked about how that stadium could be the 12th player.” peter schmeichel

Another former Manchester United player, River Ferdinandwho is currently a television commentator, breakdowns the reasons behind the success of Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Unreal couple nights across the Champions League… blessed to be in the Santiago Bernabu this evening! #UCL#Go Madridpic.twitter.com/F4pxW2cA1q ? Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) May 4, 2022

“You should never doubt the players on this team,” Ferdinand told bt sport. “We have always said that experience counts a lot in this competition, but they showed heart, desire. These players, they were there, everyone could see it.

“The fact that they have so many players in this team who have won several Champions LeaguesAt no point in this tournament did you see them panic,” added Ferdinand. “No matter where they are, what players they have, these guys trust each otherThey trust the coach and the fans, it was a crazy game”.