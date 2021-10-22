News

Peter Scolari, partner of Tom Hanks in the Henry & Kip series, died at 66

Peter Scolari, Emmy Award-winning actor for the series Girls, died today, October 22, 2021, at the age of 66, the last two spent battling cancer.

A very active actor in American television, he has linked his career to some roles that have entered the pop culture of the last forty years of the small screen.

Starting with the character of Michael Harris, producer of the Dick Loudon show in Bravo Dick, or better, Newhart, one of the most successful sitcoms in American history, starring Bob Newhart, a true monument of comedy to the stars and stripes, which we also remember in some episodes of The Big Bang Theory as Professor Proton. For this performance Scolari received his first Emmy nomination.

The other series for which Scolari will be remembered is undoubtedly Henry & Kip, that is to say Bosom Buddies, the story of two career young people who have just arrived in New York who, unable to afford an apartment, pretend to be students in order to have a room in the university hostel.

Only 36 episodes, which launched the star of Tom Hanks, but which also made known the talent of Peter Scolari, an actor with an uncommon talent who in that modern version of Some Like It Hot had nothing to envy to the future Oscar winner and great friend. It is no coincidence that Hanks wanted him in the cast of his directorial debut, Music Graffiti.

Success did not smile Scolari in the same way because unfortunately he had many problems in the course of his life, then solved, due to alcohol and drug abuse, a way to forget a difficult childhood with an abusive father and an alcoholic mother.

Peter Scolari could have given a lot to cinema, but he still left a beautiful artistic legacy that will be remembered in the world by his wife and four children.

