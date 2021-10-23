Peter Scolari, the actor of “Evil”, “Henry and Kip” and a great friend of Tom Hanks died – Corriere.it

from Laura Zangarini

The star was born in New York, where he died on Friday morning, defeated by a cancer he had been fighting for two years. The Emmy won as Lena Dunham’s dad in Girls

Peter Scolari, versatile character actor and interpreter of the tv series Bravo Dick (Newhart), Girls and longtime friend Tom Hanks with whom he also worked a Broadway, died at the age of 66 years old. The star who died yesterday morning,

The star who died yesterday morning, Friday 22 October a New York, after fighting for two years against a cancer. The news was confirmed by the his manager, Ellen Lubin Sanitsky. Scolari was done know for the first time as a co-star of the then little known Hanks in sitcom of 1980-82 Henry and Kip, in which their characters, two single men who work in the field of advertising, yes disguise as women to live in apartments at low prices reserved for women only. The two actors continued to work together on projects including the directorial debut by Hanks in 1996 Music Graffiti and in Lucky Boy 2013, Nora Ephron's play about American journalist and columnist Mike McAlary. TO Broadway Scolari also took part in Wicked, Hairspray and in 2014 a Bronx Bombers, in which he played the virtuoso of baseball Yogi Berra.

We have been friends and colleagues for over 40 years, the US actor and comedian said



Bob Newhart in a statement to the Associated Press. Reiterating that the contributions of Scolari e Julia Duffy in Bravo Dick have been one fundamental part of the success of the show. In life, it was one great person, it was a joy working together. We will miss him very much and his passing at age 66 really premature, said Newhart, who has 92 years old. Recent roles of Scolari include the Bishop Thomas Marx in the supernatural series Evil. The co-creator of the series Robert King remembered him as just wonderful. He was one of the leading actors funny we worked with, King posted on Twitter. Scolari received three nominations

to the Emmys for his role in Bravo Dick.

In 2016, he won the prestigious statuette for the role of Ted Horvath, father of Hannah’s Lena Dunham, in Girls. In a post on Instagram, Dunham claimed it could not have been bred from a “Pap”

television improve. Thanks, Scolari, for each chata between the preparations, each hug on screen and off. We will miss you so much. Harvey Fierstein, who starred with Scolari in Hairspray tweeted: It wasn’t there a sweeter man on the planet. The career of more than forty years Schoolchildren includes numerous roles from guest in television series including ER, White Collar And Blue Bloods. New York native, leaves his wife, the actress Tracy Shayne, who starred alongside him in the off-Broadway stage drama Bronx Bombers, and four children from previous relationships, Nicholas, Joseph, Keaton and Cali.