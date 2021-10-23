News

Peter Thiel, co-founder of PayPal, says he has ‘not invested enough’ in Bitcoin

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

As Bitcoin (BTC) hit a new all-time high above $ 67,000, PayPal co-founder and billionaire venture capitalist Peter Thiel commented that he should have bought more Bitcoin.

As reported Wednesday by Bloomberg, Thiel spoke about cryptocurrencies, central banks and artificial intelligence during an interview in Miami organized by the think tank Lincoln Network.

You should just buy Bitcoin, Thiel said, adding, “I feel like I haven’t invested enough.

The tech investor made it clear that his only concern about buying Bitcoin is the fact that “the secret is already known by everyone.“Continuing, he added:”I think the answer is still to open long positions, maybe it is still quite secret.

According to Thiel, the recent Bitcoin rally is undoubtedly a big problem for global central banks. The rise of the cryptocurrency towards new all-time highs “surely it tells us that we are in a time of complete failure for central banks,”Said Thiel.

Loading...
Advertisements

During the interview, Thiel also criticized artificial intelligence as an opponent of crypto’s momentum towards decentralization. “AI, especially in the low-tech form of surveillance, is essentially communist,“He explained, adding that AI is a technology that”will destroy the world.

Related: Bitcoin briefly surpasses the Swiss franc after rallying to a new ATH

Thiel is one of the staunchest supporters of BTC, and in 2014 he claimed that Bitcoin was successful as a currency. The venture capitalist is also known for defining Bitcoin “a protection against the world falling apart.This year, the venture capitalist warned that China’s central government could support Bitcoin as a means of undermining US foreign and monetary policy.

PayPal, co-founded by Thiel in 1998, gradually entered the crypto sector during 2021. Last October, the company officially announced its plans to introduce the ability to buy and sell cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin. Since then, the company has launched crypto services in the US and UK.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

746
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
701
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
592
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
522
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
489
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
417
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
413
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
382
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
359
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
328
News

Richard Marquand – The directors of the Saga ⋆ Star Wars Addicted
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top