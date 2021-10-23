Peter Thiel, co-founder of PayPal, says he has ‘not invested enough’ in Bitcoin

As Bitcoin (BTC) hit a new all-time high above $ 67,000, PayPal co-founder and billionaire venture capitalist Peter Thiel commented that he should have bought more Bitcoin.

As reported Wednesday by Bloomberg, Thiel spoke about cryptocurrencies, central banks and artificial intelligence during an interview in Miami organized by the think tank Lincoln Network.

“You should just buy Bitcoin,“ Thiel said, adding, “I feel like I haven’t invested enough.“

The tech investor made it clear that his only concern about buying Bitcoin is the fact that “the secret is already known by everyone.“Continuing, he added:”I think the answer is still to open long positions, maybe it is still quite secret.“

According to Thiel, the recent Bitcoin rally is undoubtedly a big problem for global central banks. The rise of the cryptocurrency towards new all-time highs “surely it tells us that we are in a time of complete failure for central banks,”Said Thiel.

Loading... Advertisements

During the interview, Thiel also criticized artificial intelligence as an opponent of crypto’s momentum towards decentralization. “AI, especially in the low-tech form of surveillance, is essentially communist,“He explained, adding that AI is a technology that”will destroy the world.“

Related: Bitcoin briefly surpasses the Swiss franc after rallying to a new ATH

Thiel is one of the staunchest supporters of BTC, and in 2014 he claimed that Bitcoin was successful as a currency. The venture capitalist is also known for defining Bitcoin “a protection against the world falling apart.This year, the venture capitalist warned that China’s central government could support Bitcoin as a means of undermining US foreign and monetary policy.

PayPal, co-founded by Thiel in 1998, gradually entered the crypto sector during 2021. Last October, the company officially announced its plans to introduce the ability to buy and sell cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin. Since then, the company has launched crypto services in the US and UK.