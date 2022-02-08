Peter Thiel leaves Meta’s board of directors to support Trump- Corriere.it

from Giulia Cimpanelli

Peter Thiel, the controversial conservative billionaire, co-founder of PayPal, has left the board of directors of Meta, the company that controls Facebook (but also Instagram and WhatsApp). Thiel will leave the board of directors and will not run for re-election in the council for 2022: according to what the New York Timeswill do so to support candidates close to Donald Trump’s political agenda for the mid-term elections, scheduled for next November.

Thiel has already been one of Silicon Valley’s most prominent Trump supporters. In 2016, speaking at the Republican National Convention, he called Trump “a builder”. According to sources cited by the New York Times, Thiel considers mid-term elections crucial to change the direction of the United States and is supporting Trumpian candidates. In the last year – write in the American newspaper Ryan Mac and Mike Isaac -, Thiel, who has an estimated net worth of Forbes at 2.6 billion dollars, has become one of the largest donors to the Republican Party. He paid $ 10 million each for the campaigns of two proteges, Blake Masterscandidate for a Senate seat in Arizona, e JD Vancefiling for the Senate in Ohio.

Thiel and Facebook Meta

Thiel, one of the most important names in the world of Silicon Valley Venture Capital, was the first external investor of Facebook: in August 2004 he bought a share in social media for $ 500,000. Thiel, who was a member of Meta’s board of directors (and before Facebook) since 2005, has over time also become a close confidant of CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg. Peter has been a valued member of the board of directors and I am deeply grateful to him for everything he has done for the company, from believing in us when few others did to teaching me many lessons in business, economics and the world, says Mark Zuckerberg in a note. It has been a privilege to work with one of the greatest investors of our time. His talent will help Meta and lead the company into a new era, highlights Thiel. The billionaire’s exit coincides with the increase in pressure on Meta on several fronts. Meta hit $ 1.00 billion in capitalization on Wall Street and generated more than $ 117 billion in revenues in 2021. However, Meta lost 26% in a single day last week, after announcing the first drop in users in 18 years of company history, and several doubts are gathering about the future of the company, also in relation to the metaverse strategy.