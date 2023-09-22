Peterbilt and Transition Overwatch Work to Help Military Veterans Transfer Skills to Diesel Tech Jobs

DENTON, Texas — Peterbilt and Transition Overwatch this month announced a partnership to help transitioning military veterans leverage skills transferable to service technician careers within the Peterbilt dealer network.

Transition Overwatch, a veteran-owned company founded in 2018, identifies high-potential veterans transitioning into the civilian workforce and serves as an intermediary between special government veteran programs, Peterbilt Technician Institute (PTI), and distributors. from Peterbilt. The program is designed to facilitate your placement in service technician careers at Peterbilt dealers throughout the US.

Transition Overwatch is supported by two government programs: SkillBridge and the Registered Apprenticeship Program (RAP). SkillBridge provides an opportunity for active duty military service members to participate in industry training programs while continuing to earn salaries and benefits. The RAP allows service members to develop required skills and competencies desired in the civilian workforce and offers them a path to employment through training.

“Peterbilt’s partnership with Transition Overwatch helps us help dealers fill vacant service technician positions while supporting veterans as they re-enter the workforce and pursue rewarding career opportunities,” he said. Jason Skoog, general manager of Peterbilt and vice president of PACCAR. “Peterbilt has more than 425 dealers in North America and many of them are actively hiring service professionals. “They offer competitive salaries, flexible shifts, and convenient work locations.”

As part of the program announcement in September. On January 20, Peterbilt honored the program’s first graduate, Cody Andrews.

Andrews is a Marine Corps veteran who served 20 years before leaving the military as a motor transport maintenance chief. He graduated from PTI’s Lisle, Illinois campus in late June and accepted a service technician position at TLG Peterbilt in Raleigh, North Carolina.

“When I began my transition from the military, I wanted to find a career that I enjoyed and that would keep me close to my family. I’ve loved Peterbilt trucks since I first saw my grandfather’s Model 379, so I researched Peterbilt,” Andrews said.

“I appreciated TLG Peterbilt’s approach to family, veterans and customers and felt it would be a perfect fit for me,” he continued. “I am excited to land my dream job working at Peterbilts and grateful to Peterbilt and TLG for this fantastic career opportunity.”