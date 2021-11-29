Peterlini out for a penny, only Brignone qualifies at Killington who shouldn’t even have competed

Only one blue qualified for the 2nd heat, exactly like in Levi’s races, but in this case it is not Martina Peterlini who will go ahead, but Federica Brignone will try to get a decent result in the Killington slalom, which will start again from 18.45 Italian time with the Aosta Valley who finished 26th, 3 ”08 from the leader Vlhova.

Very good Faith, who fought on a track already in very difficult conditions, but it is clear that the difficulties of the team led by Devid Salvadori are evident, if the only one to enter the thirty is an athlete, albeit of very high quality like the Aosta Valley champion, who shouldn’t even have taken part in today’s race and decided to give it a try after the cancellation of yesterday’s giant. Fede, among other things, is particularly well on the Superstar even between the tight posts, as demonstrated by that race 3 years ago where only one exit in the final prevented her from even approaching the top five.

The disappointment of the day is all in the face of Martina Peterlini, 31st and out for a penny (compared to Chiara Mair, but the test of Hanna Aronsson Elfman, a Swedish talent born in 2002 capable of coping with the bib 60 in almost impossible conditions, was decisive) , never really competing on a day that saw Lara Della Mea not go too far from the goal, 35th at 14 cents from the cut, while Midali and Gulli suffered a lot with high pectorals and Marta Rossetti, when she was traveling right on the border of the qualification, she came out just under ten doors to go, with several regrets.