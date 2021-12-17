Peterlini’s right knee is destroyed, goodbye to the Olympics

Today the injury in Valle Aurina in the second race of the European Cup, the diagnosis is very bitter for the captain of the blue slalom team: rupture of the anterior cruciate, medial meniscus and collateral ligament.

Thursday December 16, 7:30 pm

Unfortunately, the images left no hope, as did the fact that she was transported downstream on a toboggan.

In the evening, the diagnosis was made regarding Martina Peterlini’s right knee, literally destroyed in that movement to stay inside the track, during the 2nd round of the European Cup slalom in Valle Aurina, which saw the 24-year-old from thirty racing for the high areas of the ranking, after the 8th time of the first heat (same placement of the previous day).

The official through the federal press release: the magnetic resonance and CT scan performed at the hospital of Brunico put an end to the Olympic season in Martina, which remedied the rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament, the medial meniscus and the injury of the collateral ligament.

The blue specialist will be re-evaluated in the coming days by the FISI Medical Commission to then be operated on, with the canonical stop of at least 7-8 months and the return that can only take place in the 2022/23 season.

After Marta Rossetti and Lara Della Mea, who had broken the crusader in the second half of last year, and clearly cannot be in top condition yet, Peterlini’s injury is a very hard blow for the slalom team led by Devid Salvadori , given that with the retirement of Irene Curtoni, Martina was the only blue in the thirty and with the possibility of playing the top ten several times, as demonstrated in particular in the 2nd round of Levi’s second slalom.

Furthermore, this is the second injury of this gravity since the beginning of the season for the women’s national team, after the one that occurred to sprinter Laura Pirovano in mid-October in Soelden.