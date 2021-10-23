Petite Maman: review of the film by Céline Sciamma

From Nelly to Marion, from Marion to Nelly

The warmth that is the wood, the characters’ secret garden, transmits with its chrome plating. Shades of an autumn in which the ground is filled with foliage and the winter is almost afraid to arrive, otherwise tearing the characters from their bubble of forts and hiding places, preventing them from having fun. And it is exactly the size of the game the predominant one in Sciamma’s film, the uninterrupted and participatory one of the film’s actresses and the roles they are interpreting within it. Leisure that is sharing, laughter that is the interruption of the silence of that natural place where time has not only stopped, but where it has bizarrely gone back and forth.

The chirps of the protagonists who shake the immobile state of nature and fill it with their meeting, so innocent, so unpredictable, so necessary. Because alternating with the light-heartedness of a mother and daughter who suddenly find themselves the same age, with the paradox that in the same place both their homes end up coexisting – one more new and loved, the other unmade and lived – , it is the sense of understanding and discovery that the two undertake to get to know each other better. At the same time entering into a relationship with information about the future and information about the past, which hopefully will help us to be able to bear more easily what the present confronts us with. Like the death of a grandmother always alive in the memories and the intention of a mother to disappear for a while from circulation.

If on the one hand then Petite Maman dwells on giving the girls all the time they need to devote themselves to life, to amuse themselves, to laugh at nothing and find the most exciting activities to do, on the other Céline Sciamma forces the characters to have to to truly face what deeply afflicts them. What is the reason why Nelly asks so many questions that her mother Marion cannot answer. And because Marion has all these doubts that Nelly from the future will choose to dissolve.