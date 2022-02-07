petition asks for a refund of the game for everyone, without conditions – Nerd4.life

The launch of Battlefield 2042 it was a disaster, with bugs, shortcomings and various problems, and now one petition asks Electronic Arts that refunds the game to all those who request it, without placing any conditions.

The model to follow for the extenders is that of Cyberpunk 2077, of which CD Projekt granted refunds for a certain period, without the users having to even explain the reason (in fact it was the conditions of the game that had generated a real dust).

The petition, which can be reached on change.org, is naturally explicit on the reasons for the request: “The release of Battlefield 2042 was a mockery of anyone who bought it for $ 70 due to EA’s misleading advertising.

Battlefield 2042 has cost millions of dollars in consumer damage and infuriated hundreds of thousands of customers around the world.

Many of the promises made were not kept and the game was unplayable at launch, as numerous customer reports show. Even today, Battlefield 2042 has bugs that profoundly alter the gaming experience, to the point of making it seem unfinished.“

Such petitions are unlikely to achieve their purpose, but it is interesting to note that the title of DICE has become a big case that should make the whole industry think. At the time of writing the news, the petition has exceeded seven thousand signatures.