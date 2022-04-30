Petition For Amber Heard To Be Removed From ‘Aquaman 2’ Surpasses 2 Million Signatures Amid Johnny Depp Trial

The controversial legal dispute between Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard has caused that a group of fans get more than two million signatures in a petition for the actress to be removed from the tape ‘Aquaman 2’.

The petition on the Change.org page asks to remove Heard from the film starring Jason Momoa and whose premiere is scheduled for March 2023.

The request came after the actor announced last Friday that he was asked to leave the role of the wizard Grindelwald, from the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ film franchise, after losing a lawsuit against a British newspaper that called him a “beater” and claimed that he had repeatedly assaulted Heard during their marriage.

According to press reports, Peter Safan, producer of ‘Aquaman’, said the casting choices could not be influenced.

“Honestly, I don’t think we’re going to react to pure fan pressure,” Safran said. “You have to do the right thing for the movie, and that’s where we really landed.”

Heard plays Mera in the sequel to the DC film and in addition to Momoa, the cast includes Patrick Wilson and Willem Dafoe.

Depp and Heard are currently in the middle of a trial after the actor sued his ex-wife for defamation after she published an article in The Washington Post claiming to be a survivor of domestic violence. The trial has become very mediatic since many secrets of the murky relationship that the couple had have come to light.

