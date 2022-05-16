Petition to fire Amber Heard from “Aquaman 2″ exceeds 4 million signatures

Amber Heard in her interpretation of Mera in the saga dedicated to “Aquaman”. Photo: Courtesy Warner

With the court battle between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp booming (and even being broadcast live on YouTube), the petition created in Change.org for what Amber Heard be fired from ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ It has surpassed four million signatures. Despite the fact that the movement among the fans that demands the departure of the interpreter has been growing strongly in recent months, Warner, at the moment, does not plan to replace the actress.

In late April, the lawsuit asking that Heard bee farewell to the sequel to Aquaman exceeded two million signatures and on May 3 it reached three million, which means that a period of 11 days, the signatures that ask the actress to leave the project have increased by more than one million signers, which means that the petition, articulated through Change.org, it’s getting some pretty remarkable support.

The initiative is not unrelated to the course of the trial, as it cites as one of the reasons for the defamation lawsuit that Johnny Depp filed against Amber Heard. “Because Heard is a known and proven abuser, Warner Bros and DC Entertainment Heard should be removed from his film project, ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’. They should not ignore the suffering of her victims, nor should they whitewash an abuser ”, can be read in her petition.

It is not the first time that a significant number of fans have expressed their wish that Warner expelled the actress from the production, which has had to delay its release date for reasons unrelated to the trial. Already in 2020, an online petition emerged that demanded that Warner take the same measures with Heard as those imposed on Depp, whom he separated from ‘Fantastic Animals: Dumbledore’s Secrets’, the third installment of the Harry Potter prequel saga where he gave life to the villain Grindelwald.

Aquaman – Official Trailer 1 – Now Playing In Theaters

WARNER WILL NOT REPLACE AMBER HEARD

In June 2021, another petition resurfaced demanding the expulsion of the interpreter from the sequel to ‘Aquaman’, which managed to exceed two million signatories. However, this new demand from the fandom has been the one that has achieved the most strength, especially since it coincides with the live broadcast of Depp’s trial against Heard.

Despite the move, Warner Bros has shown no intention of addressing these demands. “Honestly, I don’t think we’re ever going to react to mere fan pressure,” producer Peter Safran said last year when another request came from the fandom. “It’s time to do what’s best for the film,” he added, showing the intention of keeping the actress in the film.