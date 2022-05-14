Petition to fire Amber Heard from Aquaman 2 exceeds 4 million signatures

MADRID, May 14. (CultureLeisure) –

With the court battle between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp booming (and even being broadcast live on YouTube), the petition created on Change.org for Amber Heard to be fired from ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ It has surpassed four million signatures. Despite the fact that the movement among the fans that demands the departure of the interpreter has been growing strongly in recent months, Warner, At the moment, the replacement of the actress is not planned.

In late April, the lawsuit calling for Heard to be Aquaman sequel farewell exceeded two million signatures and on May 3 it reached three millionwhich means that a span of 11 days, the signatures asking for the actress to leave the project has increased by more than one million signatories, which means that the petition, articulated through Change.org, is having quite remarkable support.

The initiative is not unrelated to the course of the trial, as it cites as one of the reasons for the defamation lawsuit that Johnny Depp filed against Amber Heard. “Because Heard is a well-known and proven abuser, Warner Bros and DC Entertainment should remove Heard from their film project, ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’. They should not ignore the suffering of her victims, nor should they whitewash an abuser,” the petition reads.

It is not the first time that a notable number of fans express his desire that Warner expel the interpreter from the production, which has had to delay its release date for reasons unrelated to the trial. As early as 2020, an online petition surfaced demanding that Warner take the same measures with Heard that it imposed on Depp whom he separated from ‘Fantastic Animals: The Secrets of Dumbledore’, the third installment of the Harry Potter prequel saga where he gave life to the villain Grindelwald.

WARNER WILL NOT REPLACE AMBER HEARD

In June 2021, another petition resurfaced demanding the expulsion of the interpreter from the sequel to ‘Aquaman’, which managed to exceed two million signatories. However, this new demand from the fandom has been the one that has achieved the most strength, especially since it coincides with the live broadcast of Depp’s trial against Heard.

Despite the move, Warner Bros has shown no intention of addressing these demands. “The truth is, I don’t think we will ever react to mere pressure from the fans.Producer Peter Safran declared last year when another request from the fandom surfaced.It’s time to do what’s best for the movie“He added, showing his intention to keep the actress on the tape.