Petition to kick Amber Heard is close to 2 million signatures

Amber
Amber-Heard, here in a frame from the film Aquaman.

The production of the Aquaman 2, the new chapter in the DC hero saga starring Jason Momoa. Alongside the Hawaiian actor he will return, as Mera, Amber Heard, an actress who ended up at the center of the media storm due to the trial that saw her opposed to her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

The actor, following the legal dispute, was fired from the franchise of Fantastic Beasts where he played the terrible dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald, a role then assigned to Mads Mikkelsen.

However, fans everywhere are rampaging on the web to demand that Heard suffer the same fate as her ex-husband. On Change.org a petition has been launched asking a Warner Bros to fire the actress from Aquaman. At the time of writing, over 1 million and 800 thousand signatures have been collected. The goal is to reach the figure of 3 million. You can see it here.

This is obviously not the first initiative that the public is taking to make their voice heard in this story. Immediately after the end of the process, you will remember, the request to replace Heard with Emilia Clarke, star actress of game of Thrones who he had worked with Jason Momoa already in the first season of the beloved HBO show (here the fan art that portrays her in the role of Mera).

For now the position of Warner Bros is solid in the decision to keep Amber Heard in her place in Aquaman 2. Could this petition change your mind? We’ll see.

