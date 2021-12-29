Petra Vlhova in front, Gisin close by – OA Sport
10.13: Now the trend is this: also the Slovenian Bucik suffers a delay of 1 ″ 50 and is eighth
10.12: Test below expectations for the American Moltzan who accumulates a delay of 1 ″ 74 and is eighth, last at the moment
10.10: Even Holdener on the final wall loses a lot! It is fifth at 98 cents with the same time as Dubovska
10.10: At the intermediate delay of 17 cents for Holdener
10.09: Not extraordinary heat for the Czech Dubovska who makes a mistake at the top and in the final she loses the rhythm, finishing fifth at 98 cents
10.08: Error at the top for Dubovska who is 36 cents late in the intermediate
10.07: The Swedish Swenn Larsson loses a lot in the final wall, who is fourth with 85 cents late
10.07: Swenn Larsson in the intermediate is 11 cents late
10.06: The Slovak Vlhova keeps an advantage of only 8 cents and therefore keeps the door open for the second heat. His is not the expected domain
10.05: 18 cents advantage for Vlhova in the intermediate
10.04: The German Duerr loses the line in the final part and suffers a delay of 1 ″ 12 and is third. Now Vlhova
10.03: Duerr in the intermediate has 23 cents advantage
10.02: The Austrian Liensberger loses all her advantage in the final and closes in second place at 19 cents from Switzerland
10.02: Liensberger in the intermediate has 28 cents advantage
10.01: The Swiss Gisin closes her test in 51 ″ 61 without particular flaws. Rather simple route, without traps
10.00: This is the startlist of the Lienz slalom:
1 516284 GISIN Michelle 1993 SUI Rossignol
2 56388 LIENSBERGER Katharina 1997 AUT Rossignol
3 206355 DUERR Lena 1991 GER Head
4 705423 VLHOVA Petra 1995 SVK Rossignol
5 506146 SWENN LARSSON Anna 1991 SWE Head
6 155728 DUBOVSKA Martina 1992 CZE Voelkl
7 516280 HOLDENER Wendy 1993 SUI Head
8 539909 MOLTZAN Paula 1994 USA Rossignol
9 565401 BUCIK Ana 1993 SLO Salomon
10 56315 TROOPS Katharina 1996 AUT Fischer
11 506399 HECTOR Sara 1992 SWE Head
12 56333 MAIR Chiara 1996 AUT Voelkl
13 56253 HUBER Katharina 1995 AUT Fischer
14 565463 SLOKAR Andreja 1997 SLO Nordica
15 107427 ST-GERMAIN Laurence 1994 CAN Rossignol
16 106961 MIELZYNSKI Erin 1990 CAN Atomic
17 516562 RAST Camille 1999 SUI Head
18 196806 NOENS Nastasia 1988 FRA Salomon
19 56392 GRITSCH Franziska 1997 AUT Head
20 426193 STJERNESUND Thea Louise 1996 NOR Rossignol
21 56367 GALLHUBER Katharina 1997 AUT Atomic
22 516504 DANIOTH Aline 1998 ON Stoeckli
23 426043 TVIBERG Maria Therese 1994 NOR Head
24 385096 POPOVIC Leona 1997 CRO Voelkl
25 426100 HOLTMANN Mina Fuerst 1995 NOR Voelkl
26 107798 NULLMEYER Ali 1998 CAN Atomic
27 225518 GUEST Charlie 1993 GBR Fischer
28 307493 ANDO Asa 1996 JPN Atomic
29 506664 FJAELLSTROEM Magdalena 1995 SWE Atomic
30 516528 MEILLARD Melanie 1998 SUI Rossignol
31 297601 BRIGNONE Federica 1990 ITA Rossignol
32 507168 AICHER Emma 2003 GER Head
33 506867 FERMBAECK Elsa 1998 SWE Fischer
34 6295075 OF MEA Lara 1999 ITA Salomon
35 355061 HILZINGER Jessica 1997 GER Atomic
36 6295165 ROSSETTI Marta 1999 ITA Head
37 516426 STOFFEL Elena 1996 ON Dynastar
38 107747 SMART Amelia 1998 CAN Atomic
39 56344 SPORER Marie-Therese 1996 AUT Atomic
40 107583 REMME Roni 1996 CAN Head
41 565471 HROVAT Meta 1998 SLO Salomon
42 206532 SCHMOTZ Marlene 1994 GER Fischer
43 539927 LAPANJA Lila 1994 USA Stoeckli
44 385116 LJUTIC Zrinka 2004 CRO Rossignol
45 6535773 O BRIEN Nina 1997 USA Rossignol
46 565491 DVORNIK Neja 2001 SLO Fischer
47 6536171 HENSIEN Katie 1999 USA Rossignol
48 507046 BOSTROEM MUSSENER Moa 2001 SWE Rossignol
49 185430 HONKANEN Riikka 1998 FIN Atomic
50 385092 KOMSIC Andrea 1996 CRO Atomic
51 415205 HUDSON Piera 1996 NZL Dynastar
52 506583 SAEFVENBERG Charlotta 1994 SWE Rossignol
53 6536392 HURT AJ 2000 USA Head
54 507049 CEDER Liv 2001 SWE Rossignol
55 507109 ARONSSON ELFMAN Hanna 2002 SWE Rossignol
56 56551 EGGER Magdalena 2001 AUT Head
57 306977 MUKOGAWA Sakurako 1992 JPN Head
58 6295752 MATHIOU Sophie 2002 ENG Rossignol
59 299822 TSCHURTSCHENTHALER Vera 1997 ITA Atomic
60 198176 LAMURE Marie 2001 FRA Rossignol
61 485802 TKACHENKO Ekaterina 1995 RUS Atomic
62 665009 SHKANOVA Maria 1989 BLR Augment
63 299983 GULLI Anita 1998 ITA Voelkl
64 185493 POHJOLAINEN Pink 2003 FIN Atomic
65 155962 SOMMEROVA Elese 2001 CZE
66 225748 BELL Reece 2001 GBR
67 185447 KORPIO In the 1999 FIN Atomic
68 56217 BRUNNER Stephanie 1994 AUT Atomic
9.58: The first heat is traced by the blue technician Daniele Simoncelli, the second will be traced by the Slovenian technician Sergej Polisak
9.56: There are -3 degrees at the start of the Lienz slalom, visibility not ideal because the weather is cloudy
9.53: The six blue at the start will all take to the track after number 30, with the aim of qualifying for the second heat. Federica Brignone will start with number 31, Lara Della Mea with number 34, Marta Rossetti with number 36, Sophie Mathiou with number 59, Vera Tschurtschenthaler with number 60 and Anita Gulli with number 63.
9.50: At home in Italy the heavy absence is that of Martina Peterlini, the best of the blue so far, who got a serious injury before Christmas and will miss the rest of the season.
9.47: The other luxury outsiders could be the German Lena Duerr, the Austrian Katarina Liensberger, the Swiss Michelle Gisin and the Swedish Sara Hector. Also awaited for the Swenn-Larsson race which could be back in good condition after returning from injury
9.44: However, there are no shortage of contenders for the podium: for example the Swiss Wendy Holdener who could take advantage of the excellent absence and a growing condition in slalom to give the assault to the first career success in the World Cup
9.41: The big favorite of today’s race is obviously the Slovak Petra Vlhova who yesterday appeared in good condition in giant and who won the first slalom of the season
9.37: The absence of Mikaela Shiffrin weighs: the World Cup leader was forced to skip the Austrian trip due to Covid
9.34: The specialists will be in action on the Austrian snow for the slalom that will close the 2021 World Cup program
9.30 am: Good morning to the friends of OA Sport and welcome to the live broadcast of the first run of the Lienz special slalom valid for the 2021-2022 Alpine Ski World Cup
Photo: Lapresse