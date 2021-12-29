Petra Vlhova in front, Gisin close by – OA Sport

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

10.13: Now the trend is this: also the Slovenian Bucik suffers a delay of 1 ″ 50 and is eighth

10.12: Test below expectations for the American Moltzan who accumulates a delay of 1 ″ 74 and is eighth, last at the moment

10.10: Even Holdener on the final wall loses a lot! It is fifth at 98 cents with the same time as Dubovska

10.10: At the intermediate delay of 17 cents for Holdener

10.09: Not extraordinary heat for the Czech Dubovska who makes a mistake at the top and in the final she loses the rhythm, finishing fifth at 98 cents

10.08: Error at the top for Dubovska who is 36 cents late in the intermediate

10.07: The Swedish Swenn Larsson loses a lot in the final wall, who is fourth with 85 cents late

10.07: Swenn Larsson in the intermediate is 11 cents late

10.06: The Slovak Vlhova keeps an advantage of only 8 cents and therefore keeps the door open for the second heat. His is not the expected domain

10.05: 18 cents advantage for Vlhova in the intermediate

10.04: The German Duerr loses the line in the final part and suffers a delay of 1 ″ 12 and is third. Now Vlhova

10.03: Duerr in the intermediate has 23 cents advantage

10.02: The Austrian Liensberger loses all her advantage in the final and closes in second place at 19 cents from Switzerland

10.02: Liensberger in the intermediate has 28 cents advantage

10.01: The Swiss Gisin closes her test in 51 ″ 61 without particular flaws. Rather simple route, without traps

10.00: This is the startlist of the Lienz slalom:

9.58: The first heat is traced by the blue technician Daniele Simoncelli, the second will be traced by the Slovenian technician Sergej Polisak

9.56: There are -3 degrees at the start of the Lienz slalom, visibility not ideal because the weather is cloudy

9.53: The six blue at the start will all take to the track after number 30, with the aim of qualifying for the second heat. Federica Brignone will start with number 31, Lara Della Mea with number 34, Marta Rossetti with number 36, Sophie Mathiou with number 59, Vera Tschurtschenthaler with number 60 and Anita Gulli with number 63.

9.50: At home in Italy the heavy absence is that of Martina Peterlini, the best of the blue so far, who got a serious injury before Christmas and will miss the rest of the season.

9.47: The other luxury outsiders could be the German Lena Duerr, the Austrian Katarina Liensberger, the Swiss Michelle Gisin and the Swedish Sara Hector. Also awaited for the Swenn-Larsson race which could be back in good condition after returning from injury

9.44: However, there are no shortage of contenders for the podium: for example the Swiss Wendy Holdener who could take advantage of the excellent absence and a growing condition in slalom to give the assault to the first career success in the World Cup

9.41: The big favorite of today’s race is obviously the Slovak Petra Vlhova who yesterday appeared in good condition in giant and who won the first slalom of the season

9.37: The absence of Mikaela Shiffrin weighs: the World Cup leader was forced to skip the Austrian trip due to Covid

9.34: The specialists will be in action on the Austrian snow for the slalom that will close the 2021 World Cup program

9.30 am: Good morning to the friends of OA Sport and welcome to the live broadcast of the first run of the Lienz special slalom valid for the 2021-2022 Alpine Ski World Cup

OA Sport offers you LIVE LIVE of the special slalom of Lienz valid for the 2021-2022 Women's Alpine Ski World Cup, not to miss even a second of the Circo Bianco show. The first heat will start at 10.00, the second at 13.00.

