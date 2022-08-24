Petro assures that it will not extradite opponents after a claim by Diosdado Cabello

Gustavo Petro traveling to his homeland, Ciénaga de Oro, on April 23, 2022. Juan Carlos Zapata

This Monday night, Gustavo Petro, the president who was elected in June despite the fear of some sectors that he would turn Colombia into a reflection of the Venezuela of Hugo Chávez and Nicolás Maduro, sent a message that this will not be the case. . In the process of reestablishing diplomatic and consular relations, and when there is great expectation for the reopening of trade between businessmen from the two countries, he publicly responded to one of the strong men of Chavismo, the former vice president and now deputy Diosdado Cabello.

In the past, the Venezuelan government has requested the extradition of former deputy Julio Borges, a request that declared from its Supreme Court of Justice but to which the Duque Government refused. With the diplomatic relations broken during the four-year period Duque, that request and others with a political background, such as the of former Venezuelan prosecutor Luisa Ortega, were not executed. With the election of Petro, they revived: a few days ago the president of the Venezuelan parliament controlled by Chavismo, Jorge Rodríguez, gave a heated speech in which he formally asked the new government in Colombia for the extradition of Borges, founder of the Primero Justicia party and an important opposition leader.

As explained Bloomberg Last July, Venezuelans who feared losing protection in Colombia began to leave Colombia, despite the fact that at the end of June the current president told EL PAÍS that they would not be extradited by his government. “There are a lot of worried people. But it’s not everyone. I know of some politicians and journalists who have decided to stay in Colombia anyway. What is certain is that it is a concern that is being discussed, ”says a journalist based in Bogotá who wanted to keep his name confidential.

For this reason, today’s trill has been welcomed by different voices. For example, that of Eduardo Battistini, who has served as a representative in Colombia of the Venezuelan Assembly that dominated the opposition and that in 2019 ignored Maduro and proclaimed Juan Guaidó as the legitimate president of Venezuela.

Venezuelan opposition politician David Smolansky, today commissioner of the OAS General Secretariat for the Venezuelan migrant crisis, said something similar on Tuesday. “It is important that President Gustavo Petro last night on his networks said that the right to asylum and refuge is guaranteed in Colombia. This is no small thing. In this office, since its first report at the general assembly in Medellin in 2019, and in the other 14 reports, we have always said that the Venezuelan must be recognized as a refugee,” he said at a forum on migrants in the Darién. In a similar vein, Zair Mundarain, who was a legal adviser for that same representation, said he applauded “a message of this nature because, although short, it reflects the prevailing institutional will.”

Txomin Las Heras, associate researcher at the Venezuelan Observatory of the Universidad del Rosario and president of the Colombo-Venezolan Citizen Dialogue association, highlights that it is Petro’s first statement on the subject since he took office as president, and recalled that it is the second brake from the new president to Maduro. “When General Padrino López said that he had received orders from Maduro in the sense of immediately reestablishing military relations, he responded by saying that this was a process, implying that there are many other priorities in the reestablishment of relations, such as the border or the commercial. This lets me understand that the Petro government is not allowing itself to be manipulated by Maduro’s.”

Along these lines, Petro’s response on the extradition of opposition leaders is another sign that the thaw is a gradual process. It had already happened that, despite the emotion that reopening the border subscribed, achieving it requires traveling a path that is still pending, especially from the Venezuelan side. And other obstacles remain in the way, such as the extradition to Colombia of the condemned senator Aída Merlano, the handling of the ELN binational guerrilla, the handling of the Venezuelan state company Monómeros (capital for the Colombian economy) or the Venezuelan exodus.

Regarding the extradition of Venezuelans requested by the Maduro government, beyond being welcome, Petro’s trill is an announcement that leaves questions. On the one hand, the Maduro government has not made formal requests for extradition, so the new Foreign Ministry has not dealt with specific cases. This is relevant because according to the international treaties in this regard (especially the Convention on the Status of Refugees of 1951 and the Protocol on the Status of Refugees of 1967), the right to refuge is given when there are “well-founded fears” that they suffer persecution in your country “for reasons of race, religion, nationality, membership of a particular social group or political opinion”. In addition, it excludes people who have “committed a serious common crime.” Therefore, in specific cases there can be a debate on whether the fears are well-founded or not, which gives a margin for Colombia in a specific case to deny refuge and grant an extradition.

On the other hand, not all Venezuelans who have been critical of Maduro have recognized refugee status, which is not automatic. To be recognized as a refugee in Colombia, a Venezuelan must apply to the Foreign Ministry and complete a process that is not easy. This can be seen in the figures: compared to the 2.4 million Venezuelan migrants who are covered by the Temporary Protection Statute, which allows them to live and work in Colombia, Las Heras recalls that until recently there were only 41,000 refugee applicants. The others, if the Petro announcement applies strictly, may not be protected.

“We have to give Petro a waiting period,” says Enrique Figueredo, lawyer, diplomat and director of the information portal Analítica. “He has said that he is not going to harm Venezuelan emigration in Colombia. I also do not think that he is going to take a hostile position of accusations against Maduro. Petro knows that he has a very complex international picture in front of him and he will be prudent.”

“I do believe that changes will come with Petro,” observes, instead, the internationalist and academic Giovanna de Michele. “They will not be immediate, but there will be pressure from the most radical groups of the Colombian left to change in the face of Venezuelan exiles, I have no doubts. If I were part of the Venezuelan exile in Colombia I would have already left there.”

