Petro attended ancestral possession in the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta – Government – Politics

Petro attended ancestral possession in the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta

The president-elect continued his lightning tour of representative places in the country.

the president elect Gustavo Petro He uploaded some images to his social networks with a text in which he indicated that he was in “the ancestral possession of the president in the heart of the world. Arhuaco ceremony”, in which he describes his visit to the indigenous community in the Sierra Nevada of Santa Marta.

On the morning of this Thursday, Petro reappeared on his social networks after three days of absence on social networks by announcing through a video that he had been in the mountain range of the Macarena, in Crystal Spoutdepartment of Meta, emblematic place recognized for being the river of seven colors.

Petro carried out the production of the official image there and wore the presidential sash and a video that he will present on Sunday, August 7, the day of his inauguration.

The visit to Caño Cristales, as could be verified, was on July 17, transported in an ATR-42 plane, from the National Policea ship that was piloted by a woman and the photo session was in charge of the renowned professional Mauricio Vélez.

ELTIEMPO.COM

