Petro attended ancestral possession in the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta – Government – Politics
you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Gustavo Petro, in a meeting with the Arhuaca community in the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta.
Gustavo Petro’s Twitter account
Gustavo Petro, in a meeting with the Arhuaca community in the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta.
The president-elect continued his lightning tour of representative places in the country.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
August 04, 2022, 05:59 PM
the president elect Gustavo Petro He uploaded some images to his social networks with a text in which he indicated that he was in “the ancestral possession of the president in the heart of the world. Arhuaco ceremony”, in which he describes his visit to the indigenous community in the Sierra Nevada of Santa Marta.
It may interest you: Petro Tax Reform: these are 10 of the points that would be included)
(Also read: These are the axes of Gustavo Petro’s ‘total peace’ that heat up the discussion)
On the morning of this Thursday, Petro reappeared on his social networks after three days of absence on social networks by announcing through a video that he had been in the mountain range of the Macarena, in Crystal Spoutdepartment of Meta, emblematic place recognized for being the river of seven colors.
(Also read: Iván Duque imitates Gustavo Petro and Álvaro Uribe)
Petro carried out the production of the official image there and wore the presidential sash and a video that he will present on Sunday, August 7, the day of his inauguration.
The visit to Caño Cristales, as could be verified, was on July 17, transported in an ATR-42 plane, from the National Policea ship that was piloted by a woman and the photo session was in charge of the renowned professional Mauricio Vélez.
(Be sure to read: Former President Uribe apologized to Gustavo Petro and will not attend the inauguration)
ELTIEMPO.COM
August 04, 2022, 05:59 PM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
MORE NEWSLETTERS
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.