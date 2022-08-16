News

Petro considers that Guaidó is a “non-existent” president

Photo of Zach Zach54 mins ago
0 36 1 minute read

The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, has defended this Monday the reestablishment of relations with the Government of Venezuela of President Nicolás Maduro because the leader of the opposition, recognized as president by the United States, he is a “non-existent” president.

“It’s like in Plato’s cave metaphor. Look how these shadows move, but they are unreal, nonexistent“, Petro pointed out in an interview with the Colombian magazine ‘Semana’.

When questioned by the interviewer if Guaidó is a nonexistent president, Petro has answered emphatically. “Yes of course. It has no control in Venezuela“, has riveted.

Guaidó reproached on Friday to Petro the withdrawal of recognition as president of Venezuela in favor of Maduro, who considers that “protects world terrorism”. “I would have expected that his first decision would not have been to approach the person who today protects world terrorism in Venezuela,” Guaidó said at a press conference.

President Petro thinks he can deal with a dictator like this with links to international terrorism simply because of ideological or economic affinity,” said the Venezuelan opposition leader.

}); fbq('track', 'PageView');

Source link

Tags
Photo of Zach Zach54 mins ago
0 36 1 minute read

Related Articles

“Starbucks fired me for being 3 minutes late”

6 mins ago

Russia promises to “expand” its relations with North Korea in a letter from Putin to Kim Jong-un

18 mins ago

Covid: how the UK-approved double-strain coronavirus vaccine works

30 mins ago

Will anyone pay $350,000 in exchange for this $50 bill?

42 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button