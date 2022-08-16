Petro considers that Guaidó is a “non-existent” president

The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, has defended this Monday the reestablishment of relations with the Government of Venezuela of President Nicolás Maduro because the leader of the opposition, recognized as president by the United States, he is a “non-existent” president.

“It’s like in Plato’s cave metaphor. Look how these shadows move, but they are unreal, nonexistent“, Petro pointed out in an interview with the Colombian magazine ‘Semana’.

When questioned by the interviewer if Guaidó is a nonexistent president, Petro has answered emphatically. “Yes of course. It has no control in Venezuela“, has riveted.

Guaidó reproached on Friday to Petro the withdrawal of recognition as president of Venezuela in favor of Maduro, who considers that “protects world terrorism”. “I would have expected that his first decision would not have been to approach the person who today protects world terrorism in Venezuela,” Guaidó said at a press conference.

“President Petro thinks he can deal with a dictator like this with links to international terrorism simply because of ideological or economic affinity,” said the Venezuelan opposition leader.