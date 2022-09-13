Petro drug policy: what does the United States say about the proposal? – USA – International

The changes that the government has been proposing Gustavo Petro in the fight against drugs generate much expectation in the US, a historical ally of the country in this matter. That, at least, some analysts in Washington think.

In accordance with Eric Langa professor of Latin American affairs at Georgetown University, while the administration of President Joe Biden could be receptive on some fronts, there are others much more complicated.

For example, Langer says, there could be conceptual attunement in reduce or eliminate the forced eradication of illicit crops to place more emphasis on alternative development.

“Democrats and the Biden administration know that what has been tried before has not worked well and are open to other approaches. In addition, they themselves supported the peace agreements, with their chapter on narcotics, and they would like it to be implemented”, explains the professor.

Langer adds that this adds to the fact that the US “also knows that bringing that level of development to these regions would cost a lot of capital, which Colombia does not have. So that the administration would be willing to finance a reasonable proposal, but understanding that the United States cannot pay for everything and that other allies would have to join”.

According to the expert, it is a “huge undertaking” because it involves bringing a state presence to these regions and also building infrastructure, such as roads, and providing security for it to work.

While that’s an idea that has support among Democrats, it wouldn’t go over so well with heavy-handed Republicans who could control Congress after next November’s midterm elections.

Faced with the proposal not to extradite drug traffickers and other criminals who submit to justice, Langer says that in Washington there is, for now, skepticism.

“It depends on how that is implemented, because we have already seen what happened with Pablo Escobar and the Cathedral. There must be real penalties and guarantees that they will not continue committing crimes. But in the US, they do not believe that the Colombian justice system has the capacity to implement a plan like this,” says the analyst.

Now, by putting more critical issues on the table, such as the legalization of cocaine, Langer believes that in this regard there is zero space in the US to move in that direction and that trying to maintain positions of this type would bring many problems to the President Gustavo Petro, with both Republicans and Democrats.

Something different happens with marijuana. For Langer, there could be less opposition on this front, since many US states have already legalized it for recreational use.

Still, it is a banned substance even at the federal level and easing would not please Republicans either.

For Michael Shifter, former director of the Inter-American Dialogue, the problem is that Petro “is opening many fronts at the same time, both international and national. And, as they say, the one that covers a lot does not squeeze much”.

In any case, Washington is keeping a close eye on Petro’s next trip to the UN Assembly where, it is assumed, he will present some of his new proposals.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

Correspondent of THE TIME

Washington

On twitter: @sergom68