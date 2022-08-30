Petro government proposes to create at least 9 peace zones in Colombia, what do they consist of?

WEEK: What does the bill that seeks “total peace” consist of?

IVAN CEPEDA (IC): It consists of formulating a radically different peace policy than it has been until now. Obviously it collects the articles of previous experiences, but seeks a formulation of a peace policy as a State policy.

What does that mean? That the entire government is committed to the policy of peace. A figure emerges that is the peace cabinet and that consists of each ministry having tasks, objectives related to the peace policy. And, periodically, the president summons a council of ministers with the sole purpose of examining the progress made in each portfolio of the government’s peace policy. The High Commissioner for Peace will continue to be the main figure with the most responsibility, but the other ministers also have to deal with peace policy. He also implies that the peace policy will be regionalized.

WEEK: in that way?

IC: yes, because the main scenario of the armed conflict and violence is territorial. For this, several new figures would be created: the region of peace, some territories in the country that have a particularly difficult situation in terms of violence, armed conflict and public order will be delimited. For those regions there is a targeted government policy.

What does it include for those regions? The PDET municipalities, the localities where the violence has reached a severe extreme. For those regions, the High Commissioner for Peace will appoint regional peace commissioners who will work under his leadership.

It also implies that local authorities can be empowered so that, within clearly specific margins, they can eventually advance dialogues aimed at humanitarian agreements. This does not mean that each mayor can open a conversation table. It’s not that. As is being done today because it is a bit hypocritical to think that some mayors are not talking to the armed groups.

Obviously, if someone is mayor in a municipality where the Clan del Golfo, the dissidents, the ELN and all are facing each other, obviously the president has to deal with that situation. What the mayor can do is tell the groups not to put mines in schools, to respect the civilian population, not to clash in the urban area, not to recruit children, not to continue kidnapping, not to obstruct the entry of food or ambulance transport when required by citizenship.

In addition, the project seeks that the peace policy of one government should be continued by the following ones. It will not happen, if the initiative is approved, what happened in previous years when the government of Juan Manuel Santos advanced a peace policy, but Iván Duque arrived and the policy ended. That can’t happen.

WEEK: Let’s make it clear, how far will the power of the mayors go?

IC: up to the point I mentioned. Exclusively on the humanitarian level. The mayors will not be able to open a conversation table, nor will they be able to dialogue with the armed groups on issues other than those of IHL.

WEEK: conclusion: the mayors of these regions of peace must adhere exclusively to humanitarian agreements. No more.

IC: Exactly, that’s what it’s about. Agreements that can diminish or severely limit the impact of violence. They seek exclusively to save the community. If the armed groups want to confront each other, they must do so outside the perimeter where the citizens are, that is what International Humanitarian Law says.

WEEK: How will it be controlled that some mayors do not go out of their powers?

IC: Well, like everything in life, the mayor who is caught in other types of matters will face a disciplinary or criminal process. Every official has a limit to his action. If he transgresses it, obviously he has to accept responsibility.

WEEK: How many regional peace zones are we talking about in Colombia?

IC: the High Commissioner for Peace will communicate it in due course, but I understand that he has begun to visualize nine.

WEEK: In the hypothetical case that a mayor does not agree to advance these agreements because he is from the right, will he have a problem?

IC: You won’t have a problem, because the project gives you an ability that you may or may not use.

WEEK: the project talks about bonds for peace. What does it consist on?

IC: those bonds came from before. It is not new to the norm. Those bonds were created, if I’m not wrong, for the peace process in Havana. The figure is kept, in case it is required.

WEEK: What other novelties does the project have?

IC: has the creation of social service for peace. The young man will have the possibility to choose in the future if he opts for military service or a social service for peace that has to do with implementing peace agreements, accompanying the victims, doing digital literacy, protecting nature. There are five great tasks that he can accomplish. The project also seeks to unify the financial funds of peace into one to prevent them from being embezzled. All under the leadership of the High Commissioner for Peace.

WEEK: Lastly, does President Gustavo Petro already know about the project?

IC: yes sir; It has presidential endorsement. The project will be filed this Tuesday at 10:00 am, it will enter through the First Commission of the Chamber.